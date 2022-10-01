ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners make playoffs for 1st time in 21 years, ending oldest postseason drought in major North American sports

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Rgdp_0iHhpaOY00

Seattle Mariners fans can finally exhale. Their team has done it.

Thanks to a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday, the Mariners have clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB playoffs, ending a postseason drought going back 21 years. That span of time had been the longest active postseason drought in major North American sports.

The Mariners did it in style, via a walkoff home run from catcher Cal Raleigh.

While the Mariners' playoff spot is assured, their position is still up in the air. Seattle currently sits in the second wild-card slot, a half-game up on the Tampa Bay Rays and 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jay.

The last time the Mariners made the playoffs was their record 116-win team in 2001, which ended with an ALCS loss to the New York Yankees. This team took a much different route to the postseason, but both were defined by an electric rookie.

How the Mariners ended their postseason drought

The Mariners' rise from the AL West basement has been a gradual process over the last four years, but still required a significant leap forward to finally play some real October baseball.

For years, the team's youth movement had looked promising. Big-time prospects like Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby all made top 100 lists in 2020 or 2021, but that did not guarantee stardom.

Some of those young players turned out better than others. Kelenic may not have a future as a big-league starter after a brutal start to his career, but Rodriguez, Gilbert and Kirby are all seeing significant playing time with the MLB club and excelling, most of all Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old outfielder is a mortal lock to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award for a season in which he's hitting .280/.342/.502 with 27 homers, 25 RBI and solid defense in center field. That's future superstar stuff at that age, though Rodriguez is currently sidelined with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Gilbert and Kirby hold respective ERAs of 3.29 and 3.21 and are both 25 or younger. As strong as this season has been, the future is even brighter in Seattle.

The Mariners didn't make the playoffs with prospects alone, though. Like most teams that successfully exit a rebuilding phase, the team was also aggressive in free agency and on the trade market last offseason.

With players like J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzalez already aboard, the team filled two holes in its lineup with a trade for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds and brought in reigning AL Cy Younger winner Robbie Ray on a five-year, $115 million deal. They doubled down midseason with a trade with the Reds, again, for starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who has since signed a five-year, $108 million deal.

However, the biggest revelation, aside from Rodriguez, might be first baseman Ty France. Acquired as a minor part of the trade that sent catcher Austin Nola to the San Diego Padres, France earned his first career All-Star nod this year and is currently hitting .276/.341/.444.

All of that adds up to the kind of rebuilding project most teams hope for when assembling their playbook. Keeping top prospects, leveraging prospect depth into MLB talent and developing quality starters wherever you can get them. It should also be noted the Mariners had a bit of a tailwind for making the playoffs this year thanks to the expansion to a third wild card.

Who has the longest postseason drought now?

The Mariners thankfully no longer have to worry about setting a postseason drought record, though they had a long way to go before capturing the St. Louis Browns' 41-season drought.

The title for longest postseason drought among MLB teams now belongs to the Philadelphia Phillies, who last made the playoffs in 2011 before their core of Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Roy Halladay, Cole Hamels and Cliff Lee started showing its age.

However, the Phillies might not hold that title for long. They currently hold the third wild-card spot in the National League and are a half-game up on the Milwaukee Brewers. For now, though, here's what the list looks like:

1) Philadelphia Phillies, 11 years

t-2) Los Angeles Angels, 8 years

t-2) Detroit Tigers, 8 years

t-4) Kansas City Royals, 7 years

t-4) Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 years

As for the other major North American men's leagues, the longest droughts belong to the New York Jets in the NFL (11 years), Sacramento Kings in the NBA (16 years), Buffalo Sabres in the NHL (11 years).

Congrats to the Kings, we guess.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH

SEATTLE — (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle's backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time...
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Aaron Judge's epic run to 62 homers transcended contract year tension. Can the Yankees really let history go?

On opening day, we didn't know how much the New York Yankees would pay Aaron Judge this year. We knew he had turned down a $213.5 million extension offer, leaving open the possibility that the 2022 season would be his last in the Bronx. We knew he would be closely watched, a barely precedented superstar playing out a contract year as the face of the game's most storied franchise. He didn't homer in that first game, but by the time the sides settled on a $19 million salary on June 24, he had gone deep 27 times.
BRONX, NY
WGAU

Justin Verlander punctuates Cy Young campaign with 5 no-hit innings in season finale

Justin Verlander is in postseason form. The Houston Astros ace pitched five no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday before manager Dusty Baker ended his night. The Astros bullpen failed to finish the job as Will Smith allowed three hits in the ninth to break up the combined no-hit effort. But the Astros ran away with a 10-0 win and a stellar effort from their Cy Young favorite with their postseason slated to start on Oct. 11.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI — (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
WGAU

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone. At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home...
BRONX, NY
WGAU

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Who gets the rings? Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's breakup with the Braves could color World Series hunt for years

It has been an eventful year for Freddie Freeman. About 11 months ago, he plucked the last out of the World Series from the leather of his glove, screamed to the heavens and deposited it in his back pocket as he ran to celebrate with his Atlanta Braves teammates. In the afterglow of that capstone achievement — for the franchise and the player who had come to embody it — manager Brian Snitker said, "I don't know what I'd do without him, quite honestly."
MLB
WGAU

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
George Kirby
Person
Cole Hamels
WGAU

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to set AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees broke the American League record for home runs in a season on Tuesday night, hitting his 62nd round-tripper to surpass the mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. Judge connected off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on the...
ARLINGTON, TX
WGAU

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#North American#The Oakland Athletics#The Toronto Blue Jay#Alcs#The New York Yankees
WGAU

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt plays 4 days after having atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt played four days after having his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation. He described the health issue in an emotional post-game press conference, ESPN reported. Watt played in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He played 41...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
93K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy