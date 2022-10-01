ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MLHP_0iHhpVvn00

HAVANA — (AP) — Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island.

A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba's internet service shut down for the second time in two days, saying it appeared to be unrelated to problems from the storm but rather an attempt to keep information about the demonstrations from spreading.

Associated Press journalists saw people demonstrating in at least five spots in the city or on its outskirts, including the Barreras and La Gallega districts where residents blocked streets with burning tires and garbage.

Masiel Pereira, a housewife, said that “the only thing I ask is that they restore the current for my children."

A neighbor, Yunior Velásquez, lamented that “all the food is about to be lost" because there was no power for refrigerators.

On Thursday night, people protested at two points in the city's Cerro neighborhood. That area was mostly calm Friday with the power back on, although people were out on the important Villa Blanca Avenue chanting “We want light!” while banging pots with spoons. Police blocked access to the street, but there were no confrontations.

The country of 11 million people was plunged into darkness Tuesday night, a few hours after Ian roared over western Cuba and triggered problems in the power system that eventually cascaded over the whole island.

Power was restored in some parts of the country the next day, but other areas were left without service, including in the capital.

The government did not say what percentage of the overall population remained without electricity Friday, but electrical authorities said only 10% of Havana’s 2 million people had power as of late Thursday.

Internet and cellphone service also were out Thursday. Internet service returned Friday morning, at least in some areas, but in the evening it was interrupted again, groups monitoring access to the internet reported.

Alp Toker, director of London-based Netblocks, said the blackout in internet service on Thursday and Friday appeared different from an internet outage that occurred soon after Ian hit.

“Internet service has been interrupted once again in Cuba, at about the same time as yesterday (Thursday),” Toker said in an email to AP on Friday night. “The timing of the outages provides another indication that these are a measure to suppress coverage of the protests.”

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc., a network intelligence company, earlier described Thursday's event as a “total internet blackout.”

Repeated blackouts on Cuba's already fragile electric grid were among the causes of the island's largest social protests in decades in July 2021. Thousands of people, weary of power failures and shortages of goods exacerbated by the pandemic and U.S. sanctions, turned out in cities across the island to vent their anger and some also lashed out at the government. Hundreds were arrested and prosecuted, prompting harsh criticism of the administration of President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Experts said the total blackout showed the vulnerability of Cuba’s power grid and warned that it will require time and sources — things the country doesn’t have — to fix the problem.

Cuba’s power grid “was already in a critical and immunocompromised state as a result of the deterioration of the thermoelectric plants. The patient is now on life support,” said Jorge Piñon, director of the Center for International Energy and Environmental Policy’s Latin America and Caribbean program at the University of Texas.

Cuba has 13 power generation plants, eight of which are traditional thermoelectric plants, and five floating power plants rented from Turkey since 2019. There is also a group of small plants distributed throughout the country since an energy reform in 2006.

But the plants are poorly maintained, a phenomenon the government attributed to the lack of funds and U.S. sanctions. Complications in obtaining fuel is also a problem.

___

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

___

Associated Press writer E. Eduardo Castillo contributed to this report from Mexico City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

S. Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration

BERLIN — (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana#Protest#Power Plants#Cubans#Groups#Associated Press#Cerro#Villa Blanca Avenue
WGAU

Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe

MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
METAL MINING
WGAU

Louisiana US House challenger's ad shows her giving birth

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGAU

Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival — even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can restore faith in U.S. democracy. The latest development came Tuesday, when chipmaker Micron announced an investment of up...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
WGAU

Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
POLITICS
WGAU

Brazil's Bolsonaro scoffs at the polls as runoff election with Lula looms

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s incumbent president, outperformed polling averages by as much as 8% in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, setting up an Oct. 30 runoff with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. "All their predictions were wrong, and they are already the biggest losers...
WORLD
WGAU

Depositors storm 4 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least four banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a weeklong closure and partially reopened. As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife

LONDON — (AP) — Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning. William delivered the...
PETS
WGAU

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. The documents were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, both houses...
POLITICS
WGAU

As Europe's leaders meet, some fear for EU membership hopes

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Leaders from more than 40 countries meeting in the Czech capital Thursday are set to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. But critics claim the new forum is an attempt to put the brakes on European Union enlargement.
POLITICS
WGAU

Hong Kong shares soar 6%, leading Asian market gains

TOKYO — (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 6% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.8% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.
STOCKS
WGAU

Pakistan's army chief meets with US defense secretary

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan's powerful military chief met Wednesday in Washington with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other security and government officials, the military said. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s trip to the United States comes weeks before he's expected to retire after an extended six-year tenure. Although...
WORLD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
93K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy