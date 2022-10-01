ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Buford defense shows up for ESPN, leads win over fellow state champion Collins Hill

By Chris Stephens Staff Correspondent
gwinnettprepsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suwanee, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Suwanee, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
Buford, GA
Football
State
Alabama State
Suwanee, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Buford, GA
Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek's Jewel Wells, Brookwood's Charlie Thomas earn Gwinnett running honors

Mill Creek’s Jewel Wells and Brookwood’s Charlie Thomas were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Wells finished 34th in the Championship Girls race at the Alexander/Asics Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 4.64 seconds, and Thomas was 37th in the Championship Boys race in 15:53.30.
HOSCHTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#State Champions#American Football
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Madison Pickens commits to Louisville

Buford junior Madison Pickens committed Sunday morning to the University of Louisville fastpitch softball program. Pickens is a catcher and second baseman for the Wolves. She earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Diamond Club, as well as first-team all-region honors, last season as a sophomore. She is hitting .480 this season and leads the team in runs (25) and stolen bases (17). She has a .411 career batting average.
BUFORD, GA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Georgia Tech Loss May Start With Pat Narduzzi, but the Blame Doesn’t Stop There

There wasn’t any finger-pointing in the Pitt locker room, according to Pat Narduzzi. A crushing 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech, perhaps the worst loss of the eight-year Narduzzi era at Pitt, starts with him. And he admitted it. But while the loss rests on his shoulders, he shouldn’t be forced to bear the weight of the loss solely. A lot of factors led to the loss.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Conquer The ‘Trail Of Terror’ At This Terrific Haunted House In Buford

There’s so many awesome things to do over spooky season, and you’d be such a ghoul to miss out. From pumpkin spice to the scariest haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to honor Halloween in and around Atlanta. But beware, the following haunt is not for the faint-hearted, as Buford’s notoriously terrifying haunted trail is back and creepier than ever.
BUFORD, GA
thehypemagazine.com

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4

It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy