Buford defense shows up for ESPN, leads win over fellow state champion Collins Hill

Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction and Odds for Week 6 College Football
Auburn football has not been as big of an underdog against the spread since 2012 when the Tigers battled Alabama in that season’s Tuscaloosa-hosted Iron Bowl. That just so happened to be Gene Chizik’s game as head coach before being replaced by Gus Malzahn the following off-season. Many...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Caroline Stanton's school-record 19 strikeouts help Buford to region title
BUFORD — Caroline Stanton broke the Buford softball record with 19 strikeouts Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over Mill Creek that gave the Wolves the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in their first season of Class AAAAAAA play. Stanton (6-0) pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and earned runs. She...
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
An Idiot’s First College Football Game – Mizzou Vs Georgia
You guys, I finally attended my first ever full blown college footyball game. Now don't get it wrong, I've been to sporting events before. But mostly if I was at a game of foot, it was either to be in the halftime show or support the band. So I wasn't really watching the game itself.
Georgia stock report: Leaders emerge amid adversity, weaknesses become more obvious
Just who does this Georgia football team think it is?. First of all, what it’s not: the 2021 national championship Bulldogs — just as Coach Kirby Smart has been saying since last January. Forget all that ridiculous talk about this year’s team being on par or better than...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Jewel Wells, Brookwood's Charlie Thomas earn Gwinnett running honors
Mill Creek’s Jewel Wells and Brookwood’s Charlie Thomas were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches on Monday. Wells finished 34th in the Championship Girls race at the Alexander/Asics Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 4.64 seconds, and Thomas was 37th in the Championship Boys race in 15:53.30.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
gwinnettprepsports.com
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Brookwood boys, girls lead way at Alexander/Asics Invitational
FAIRBURN — Brookwood’s boys and girls cross country teams led the way for Gwinnett in Saturday’s Alexander/Asics Invitational. The Broncos were fifth among 28 girls teams, and fifth among 36 boys teams in the competitive meet.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Mill Creek vs. Peachtree Ridge 8-year-olds
Scenes from Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge 8-year-old football action on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures)
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Madison Pickens commits to Louisville
Buford junior Madison Pickens committed Sunday morning to the University of Louisville fastpitch softball program. Pickens is a catcher and second baseman for the Wolves. She earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Diamond Club, as well as first-team all-region honors, last season as a sophomore. She is hitting .480 this season and leads the team in runs (25) and stolen bases (17). She has a .411 career batting average.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Georgia Tech Loss May Start With Pat Narduzzi, but the Blame Doesn’t Stop There
There wasn’t any finger-pointing in the Pitt locker room, according to Pat Narduzzi. A crushing 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech, perhaps the worst loss of the eight-year Narduzzi era at Pitt, starts with him. And he admitted it. But while the loss rests on his shoulders, he shouldn’t be forced to bear the weight of the loss solely. A lot of factors led to the loss.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month, September 2022
A look at the Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month for Sept. 2022. The athletes were chosen by their high schools.
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
secretatlanta.co
Conquer The ‘Trail Of Terror’ At This Terrific Haunted House In Buford
There’s so many awesome things to do over spooky season, and you’d be such a ghoul to miss out. From pumpkin spice to the scariest haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to honor Halloween in and around Atlanta. But beware, the following haunt is not for the faint-hearted, as Buford’s notoriously terrifying haunted trail is back and creepier than ever.
thehypemagazine.com
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Here’s how the richest Georgians stack up with the rest of the country, according to Forbes
ATLANTA — Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are?. Forbes has put out it’s annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list. Earlier this year, Forbes released a comprehensive list of the 2,668 billionaires...
