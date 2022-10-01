ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Golden Gophers
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach, per report

Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue

Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy