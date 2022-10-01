Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.

MADISON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO