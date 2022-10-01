Read full article on original website
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh explains decision to fire Paul Chryst following Week 5
Chris McIntosh gave his reasoning for firing Paul Chryst on Sunday. The Wisconsin AD stated that the decision was not based from game-to-game. Wisconsin will have to adjust to having a new head coach at the helm halfway through the season. The Badgers are 2-3 after losses to Washington State, Ohio State, and Illinois.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon
An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum. Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
Wisconsin football: Badgers RB speaks out about Paul Chryst’s firing
Wisconsin football star Braelon Allen spoke out about Paul Chryst being let go on Sunday. It came as quite the shock when Paul Chryst was fired as the head coach of the Wisconsin football program on Sunday afternoon, in the middle of a Green Bay Packers game nonetheless. The Packers...
Wisconsin Football: Report Card From Blowout Loss to Illinois
Madison, Wis. – Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten), who entered the game seven-point favorites, lost their second straight contest in embarrassing fashion on Saturday. UW was blown out 34-10 at Camp Randall Stadium, where I can comfortably say they were out ‘Wisconsined’...
Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach, per report
Paul Chryst is reportedly out as head coach in Wisconsin following a blowout loss to Illinois in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Chryst is being let go and DC Jim Leonhard will take over as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin is 2-3 this season under Chryst, including a nonconference loss to Washington State and back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play to Ohio State and Illinois.
Watch: Purdue at Minnesota | Highlights | Oct. 1, 2022
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown in the Boilermakers victory over Minnesota 20-10. 00:00:00 - 1st Quarter 00:00:57 - 2nd Quarter 00:02:00 - 3rd Quarter 00:02:20 - 4th Quarter.
Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue
Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
