Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
US News and World Report
pelicanpostonline.com
Wade Schexnaydre on new School Attendance Zones (and the future)
Five weeks from tomorrow is Election Day (November 8) with early voting from October 25-November 1. Ballots in 14 (out of 69) Ascension precincts will include the School Board District 7A seat pitting Wade Schexnaydre, a first-time candidate, against two other newcomers. Schexnaydre, alone among the District 7A contestants, unveiled a platform consisting of five major themes including the simplistic sounding FAIRNESS.
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Louisiana deputy demoted following DWI arrest
A high-ranking deputy who was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend has been demoted, authorities say.
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
Terrebonne HS assistant coach arrested on molestation charges
Cops today announced the arrest of an assistant football coach at Terrebonne High School. “Bobby Stephon Sewire, 24, of Gray, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile,” Lt. Blake Tabor said in a news release.
wbrz.com
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
wbrz.com
Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting
BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested during a federal investigation into a firearm and drug trafficking scheme based in East Baton Rouge Parish. The investigation found the six individuals were distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Detectives also seized over $250,000 worth of illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, and firearms from the site.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU
Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
stmarynow.com
Local teams keep to their high-scoring ways
East St. Mary Parish's fall scoring extravaganza continued Friday. when the four teams combined for 162 points in three wins and a loss. Berwick celebrated homecoming with a 67-16 win over Thrive Academy. Central Catholic was a 47-0 winner at Jeanerette, and Patterson downed Franklin 41-16. Morgan City's struggles continued...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No...
brproud.com
27-year-old man arrested for distributing drugs from church
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) completed an investigation leading to a drug bust in three locations and the arrest of a 27-year-old man. EBRSO Narcotics says it received information from another agency that was investigating an overdose death that occurred in...
