Carville, LA

US News and World Report

Police: Man Died Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Amid Chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told The Sun Herald. He identified the man as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City, Louisiana.
PASCAGOULA, MS
pelicanpostonline.com

Wade Schexnaydre on new School Attendance Zones (and the future)

Five weeks from tomorrow is Election Day (November 8) with early voting from October 25-November 1. Ballots in 14 (out of 69) Ascension precincts will include the School Board District 7A seat pitting Wade Schexnaydre, a first-time candidate, against two other newcomers. Schexnaydre, alone among the District 7A contestants, unveiled a platform consisting of five major themes including the simplistic sounding FAIRNESS.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
#Funerals#Disease Center Carville#Catholic
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Six arrested for firearm and drug trafficking charges in federal sting

BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested during a federal investigation into a firearm and drug trafficking scheme based in East Baton Rouge Parish. The investigation found the six individuals were distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Detectives also seized over $250,000 worth of illegal drug proceeds, luxury vehicles, and firearms from the site.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Local teams keep to their high-scoring ways

East St. Mary Parish's fall scoring extravaganza continued Friday. when the four teams combined for 162 points in three wins and a loss. Berwick celebrated homecoming with a 67-16 win over Thrive Academy. Central Catholic was a 47-0 winner at Jeanerette, and Patterson downed Franklin 41-16. Morgan City's struggles continued...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

27-year-old man arrested for distributing drugs from church

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) completed an investigation leading to a drug bust in three locations and the arrest of a 27-year-old man. EBRSO Narcotics says it received information from another agency that was investigating an overdose death that occurred in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

