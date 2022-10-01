Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Faces SEC Scrutiny Over Crypto Promotion; Coinbase Fixes Technical Problem
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The most valuable crypto stories for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has paid $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges relating to her promotion of the ethereumMax digital token. "The Hash" hosts discuss this plus,...
What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC
Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot
Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
Crypto Venture-Capital Firm Paradigm Leads $14M Funding Round for DeFi Platform Exponential
Exponential, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) investment discovery and risk assessment platform, has raised $14 million in a seed funding round that was led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm. Hackers have exploited code vulnerabilities in a growing number of DeFi projects this year. Exploits of cross-chain bridges – which is software that...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Back Past $19.5K Amid Fresh Hopes for a Fed Retreat; Binance's Failed Plan to Boost the Price of Luna Classic
Prices: Bitcoin climbs past $19.5K in a good day for cryptos. Insights: Binance's plan to burn a small amount of LUNC’s bloated supply failed to have a lasting impact on the hyperinflated token. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis....
