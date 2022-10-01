ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC

Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot

Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Education Week#Infrastructure#University Of Michigan#A Treasury#Web3#Defi Summer#London Business School#Columbia University#Uniswap Compound#Cornell#Lions Dao

Comments / 0

Community Policy