This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Kansas cheese recall expands, hits second supermarket chain
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nationwide recall for nearly 100 cheese products is impacting grocery stores across the sunflower state. On Oct. 3 Old Europe Cheese, Inc out of Benton Harbor, Michigan put out a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and […]
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
Garth Fans Furious After Traffic Makes Ozarks Concert a Nightmare
The new concert venue in the Missouri Ozarks was supposed to be a dream come true. For many that tried to attend the Garth Brooks concerts at Thunder Ridge over the past few days, it's been the opposite. Crowds and traffic reportedly caused many to miss the shows entirely. To...
Inside the Golden-Era NABISCO Mansion in Missouri For Sale
Built in the late 1800s for the commercial baker Lewis Dozier, the home is just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a price of history. This property is known as the NABISCO Mansion this home has been fully restored by the current owners who purchased the home 26 years ago. They didn't waste any money trying to bring this Gold-era home back to life. The basement is the coolest room in the entire home with a medieval-style feel you might think you're back in the 15th century.
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
kcur.org
'Edible landscaping' in Missouri is helping create resilience in the face of climate change
This story was reported in partnership with NPR's Next Generation Radio — finding, coaching and training public media's next generation. A house in the heart of the Tower Grove neighborhood stands out with its lush green landscape. Native fruit trees line the edges of the fence, a salad garden...
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
Hy-Vee recalls cheese in Missouri over Listeria concerns
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalled eight types of cheese in Kansas, Missouri and six other states because of concerns about Listeria.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
timesnewspapers.com
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Missouri Makes Big Investment In Electric Cars. Would You Drive One?
In the past month, I have been to a few classic car shows. It brought back memories of some of the cool vehicles of the past. I suppose if I ever win a large amount of money, I would like to buy a classic muscle car, one of the best Detroit ever made.
