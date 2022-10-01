BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team traveled to Birmingham, Alabama for a matchup with the UAB Blazers on Friday. The Blue Raiders battled all the way to the end, losing to the Blazers in the fifth set 14-16. The Blue Raiders (11-5, 0-2 C-USA) fell to the UAB Blazers (7-8, 2-1 C-USA), with set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-19, and 14-16. The Blue Raiders were outblocked 16 to 9 and allowed an attack percentage of .259 on what seemed to be a down night. Up 14-13 in the fifth set, the Blue Raiders allowed UAB to go on a 3-0 run to win the match.

