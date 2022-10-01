Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Alexis goes three-for-three in day two of the MTSU Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee continued play with day two of the MTSU Invitational on Saturday at the Adams Tennis Complex. In the first session of singles, MTSU played Chattanooga and Western Kentucky winning two matches. Rutuja Chaphalkar won her singles match over UTC's Pippa Bosman 4-6, 6-3, 10-6....
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Hosted a Block Party in Four-Set Win Over FIU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on FIU for their second home match of the Conference USA season. The Blue Raider block turned out to be the biggest factor of the match, giving MTSU a four-set victory over the Panthers. The Blue Raiders (12-5, 1-2 C-USA)...
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Ready for Rivalry Matchup Against WKU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After nine days off, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders return to action at 5 p.m. on Sunday when they take on their rivals, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Western Kentucky at MTSU. Oct. 2 | 5 p.m. |...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Sweep Weekend Action
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders won games on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend at Blue Raider Softball Field. In Saturday's 2 p.m. first pitch against Trevecca Nazarene University, MTSU had to rally late to secure the win. But playing at the same time one day later against Jackson State Community College, the bats exploded, and the Raiders coasted to a 37-1 win.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Take a Point off Rival WKU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were able to overcome a halftime deficit against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sunday evening at the Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Both teams played aggressively late in Sunday evening's match, but the Conference USA rivals exited the match with a 1-1 draw.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders close with best round of tournament; finish ninth
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Middle Tennessee women's golf finished the Evie Odom Invitational in ninth place, holding steady in the standings after a 281 (+1) in the third round that marked its best round of the tournament. Taylor Edlin finished tied for 11th individually at 213 (+3) to lead the Blue Raiders, while Lanie Campbell's 67 (-3) Sunday was the team's best round of the tournament.
goblueraiders.com
The Blue Raiders left it all on the field against UTSA. It wasn’t quite enough.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jaylin Lane's belief never wavered. Late in the second half, about to take the field down just one possession with 7:03 to play thanks to Decorian Patterson winning a 50-50 ball and bringing it down for his second interception of the night, Lane had no doubt his Middle Tennessee team could tie the game against the defending Conference USA champs, UTSA. He walked down the sideline just before the offense retook the field, preaching his message to his teammates: "Believe! Believe!"
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders fall short in comeback against UTSA
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football had a shot late, but when a 4th and long pass with under five minutes to play was broken up down eight points, the last gasp from the Blue Raiders was unanswered, with MTSU falling 45-30 to UTSA on Friday night at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Falls to UAB in Five-Set Thriller
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team traveled to Birmingham, Alabama for a matchup with the UAB Blazers on Friday. The Blue Raiders battled all the way to the end, losing to the Blazers in the fifth set 14-16. The Blue Raiders (11-5, 0-2 C-USA) fell to the UAB Blazers (7-8, 2-1 C-USA), with set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-19, and 14-16. The Blue Raiders were outblocked 16 to 9 and allowed an attack percentage of .259 on what seemed to be a down night. Up 14-13 in the fifth set, the Blue Raiders allowed UAB to go on a 3-0 run to win the match.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders head to Texas for Trinity Forest Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf heads back to the site of one of its top-three finishes a year ago as it takes part in the Trinity Forest Invitational, hosted by SMU at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. MTSU finished second as a team at the Jim...
Lane Gets The Last Laugh, Outlasting Tennessee State In OT
Lane kept battling Saturday afternoon, and ultimately pulled out an exciting overtime against Tennessee State The post Lane Gets The Last Laugh, Outlasting Tennessee State In OT appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Tennessee Tribune
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Nashville Scene
Nashville Farmers' Market Throws Fall Ball This Saturday
If you’re like me, you’re probably coming to grips with the fact that that last green tomato on your garden plant probably isn’t going to get any riper. I plan to say some nice things about it and then plow it under this weekend. (OK, I’m just gonna rip the plant out of the pot on my back deck. It’s not like I have a north forty or anything …)
