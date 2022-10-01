ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

Elda Lucille Coker

Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
ORANGE, TX
Barbara W. Saunders

Barbara W. Saunders, 85, of Orange, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Port Arthur. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 5, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be her grandson, Jonathan Saunders. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar...
ORANGE, TX
Sandra Franks

Sandra Franks, loving mother and grandmother, age 67, of Orange, Texas, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Services to honor Sandra will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on October 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be held prior to service from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Sandra was...
ORANGE, TX
Thomas Anthony Donnaud

Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Ruby Faye Bonner

Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 3, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Prentice Burks. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin at...
ORANGE, TX
Norma Lee Linder Burge

Norma Lee Linder Burge, 81, of Bridge City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 29, 2022, at the Medical Center of SETX in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Kirk Ellender. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Bettie Sue Langley

Bettie Sue Langley, 95, of Orange, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry and Isaac Munoz. Burial will follow at Richard-Welch Cemetery in Newton County.
ORANGE, TX
Robert Hill (Bob) Cummings

Robert Hill (Bob) Cummings, 93, of Austin and a longtime resident of Bridge City, Texas, passed away at the Isle at Cedar Ridge in Cedar Park, TX, on September 25, 2022. Bob was born in Fort Totten, Long Island, New York, on April 7, 1929, and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. Bob was born to Alexander Hill Cummings and Celeste Lauve Cummings. Bob’s Dad was a Colonel in the U.S. Army, and they moved often during his childhood. He met and married Joan Shepherd in Port Clinton, Ohio, before moving to Texas in 1952.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Madison Jones
House Fire In West Orange

Sunday morning around 2am the West Orange Fire Dept. responded to a call of a structure fire at a home in an 800 block of Flint Street. Upon arrival firefighters found the back of the home heavily involved with flames and smoke coming from the residence. All three occupants and three animals were able to escape the residence unharmed. According to Fire Chief David Roberts the fire appears to have started from kids playing with matches.
WEST ORANGE, TX
September Building Permits

Here are the building permits filed in Orange County in September 2022. If you need a building permit call Lisa L. Roberts, OC Floodplain Administrator, 409-745-1463. DOLLAR GENERAL6215 N MAIN ST$475,000.00$1,845.00COMM BLDG. RUSSELL HOLLIS2492 CLAIRE DR$2,500.00$50.00TRVL TLR. JOE BALDEARAS5125 MORRISON CIR U2$65,000.00$410.00SHOP. MATT WRIGHT2307 E. NORMAN CR$6,000.00$50.00DEMOLITION. CHRIS BARNETT9205 PARKWOOD...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired

Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Drowning Investigated By Authorities

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday October 3rd 2022, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 20 year old female that was found unresponsive in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange. Deputies and first responders arrived on the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Financial Advisor Recognized

Phillip Saperstein, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Orange, recently attended the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm’s most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis. During the two-day conference, attendees heard from...
ORANGE, TX

