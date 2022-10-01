Robert Hill (Bob) Cummings, 93, of Austin and a longtime resident of Bridge City, Texas, passed away at the Isle at Cedar Ridge in Cedar Park, TX, on September 25, 2022. Bob was born in Fort Totten, Long Island, New York, on April 7, 1929, and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. Bob was born to Alexander Hill Cummings and Celeste Lauve Cummings. Bob’s Dad was a Colonel in the U.S. Army, and they moved often during his childhood. He met and married Joan Shepherd in Port Clinton, Ohio, before moving to Texas in 1952.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO