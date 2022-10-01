Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
NHL
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Wild
After several rounds of training camp roster cuts, the St. Louis Blues are inching closer to their team for the start of the 2022-23 season. With three preseason games remaining, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube figures to have a more-veteran heavy lineup as the exhibition schedule enters its final stretch.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
TRIUMPHANT RETURNS
Tanev scores and Mangiapane gets a helper as Flames dump visiting Kraken. Chris Tanev is a quiet, reserved fella. Neither his personality nor his game are flashy. He's a workhouse who makes all the little plays, sacrifices his body, and is undoubtly one of the most underrated defensive blueliners in the game.
NHL
Canada-based NHL teams stand with Indigenous people on Orange Shirt Day
In Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30. To honor the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, Canada-based NHL teams raised money for Indigenous organizations and wore special orange warmup jerseys. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Makar, Josi top Norris picks as top defenseman in NHL
Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 10.03.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and fans can tune in on NHL Network or the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - October 3
WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
NHL
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'
Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers make multiple roster moves
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers made multiple roster moves on Sunday. The following players were loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors:. Two more players were released from their professional tryouts and will report to Bakersfield:. Luke Esposito (F) Alex Peters (D) And one player was placed on waivers for the...
NHL
Hockeyville Canada helps Elsipogtog First Nation rebuild arena after fire
Canadiens, Senators to play preseason game Saturday in New Brunswick. Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2021 is so important to Jake Allen that the Montreal Canadiens goalie insisted on playing in the team's final preseason game four days before the regular-season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 12. Hockeyville will...
NHL
Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total for Capitals, future of Jets core
Here is the Oct. 5 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Alex Ovechkin is 114 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's record and he scored 50 goals last season. How many goals does he score this season, thus inching him closer to the record? -- @nyrprpokemon.
NHL
Tatar Sinks Bruins with Game's Lone Goal | GAME STORY
In the final home preseason game for the Devils it was Tomas Tatar who had the Bruins hook, line and sinker with the only goal of the game. The man they affectionately call Tuna beat Keith Kinkaid in the first period, a top-shelf goal that would stand as the winner.
NHL
Preseason Preview: Avalanche at Dallas
The Colorado Avalanche will travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Stars on Monday, Oct. 3. The preseason game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MT at American Airlines Center. Monday's game is the first of the home-and-home preseason set with Dallas. The second game...
Comments / 0