Fort Myers, FL

Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian

By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian.

A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.

NBC2 reporter Gage Goulding captured the moment on video and said deputies told him the teens were being arrested for looting at store on Fort Myers Beach.

Fort Myers is one of the Florida cities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian this week.

A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area of Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian

After making landfall with some of the highest windspeeds for a hurricane over U.S. territory, the storm flooded areas on both of Florida's coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power.

More than a dozen people have been confirmed dead with the number of fatalities expected to rise significantly.

Ahead of the storm, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno warned against looting amid the impending chaos. Fort Myers - which was left devastated by the hurricane, is in Lee County.

But the stern warning apparently didn't scare off the group of teens in Fort Myers who were being arrested for their actions just a day after the storm.

'Sheriff's deputies told me Thursday afternoon these people were arrested for looting on Fort Myers Beach,' local reporter Goulding tweeted.

The sheriff had preciously said there is zero tolerance for those who 'go out there and loot or prey on people during this horrific event.'

'For any of those individuals that think they are going to go out there and loot or prey on people during this horrific event — you better think twice,' Marceno said ahead of the storm.

'When I say zero tolerance, zero tolerance means we will hunt you down, track you down, and you're going to jail. If you're lucky.'

NBC2 reporter Gage Goulding captured the moment on video and said deputies told him the teens were being arrested for looting at store on Fort Myers Beach

old guy Ben
3d ago

Can’t believe they have any redeemable qualities and their parents are probably the same. Put them on a chain gang cleaning up the destruction for the next year!

Sheri Windland
3d ago

Isn’t this normal nowadays when a disaster or incident occurred🙄🙄 seem to be a lot of entitled people out there that believe they should have anything they want and not have to work for it!!! Makes me sick🤮🤮

Mark Blackwell
3d ago

Looters were shot when I was young. Maybe start again and looting will slow down. We will always have this type of situation. The problem is this has been glorified by the left and even bailed the thugs out of jail. So now they think they can get away with it. Not so fast I hope the state of Florida prosecutes them to the fullest extent possible.

IN THIS ARTICLE
