ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

'I've lost a bit of my boom': Veteran BBC presenter Mark Mardell, 65, reveals he has Parkinson's after noticing he was struggling to open Waitrose packaging

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 65-year-old previously served as BBC News's Europe and North America editor and hosted The World This Weekend on BBC Radio 4.

Mardell shared the news on Roger Bolton's Beeb Watch podcast, saying: 'I'm feeling fine and dandy, but I have to share with you that I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which means my voice is rather strange and weak... I've lost a bit of my boom.

'And I'm getting used to being the quietest person in the room rather than the loudest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssPnX_0iHhiwg300
Undated handout photo of former BBC presenter Mark Mardell

'But generally it's in the stage of just being annoying rather than anything terrible.'

Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.

The three main symptoms of the condition are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, known as tremors, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

Reflecting on when he first spotted the symptoms, Mardell explained: 'I started thinking at the beginning of the year, Waitrose are making their packaging really hard to get into these days.

'What's this about?

'And then I found my arms suddenly lifting above my head for no particular reason, or at least staying there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sik8j_0iHhiwg300
The 65-year-old previously served as BBC News's Europe and North America editor and hosted The World This Weekend on BBC Radio 4

The broadcaster recalled that he saw a physiotherapist friend in May who also noticed the symptoms and advised him to see a doctor.

Mardell added that his greatest concern currently is the medicine he has been prescribed, which the doctors say can make patients act impulsively.

He said: '(I told them to) watch for gambling, because it's the one vice I've never had. So if I start gambling, you know there's a problem with the pills!'

This comes after former Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman revealed his diagnosis last year and in 2019 BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones disclosed he had Parkinson's disease too.

Episode 2 of Roger Bolton's Beeb Watch is available on all major platforms from Friday September 30 2022.

Parkinson's: The disease that struck down boxer Muhammad Ali

Parkinson's disease affects one in 500 people, and around 127,000 people in the UK live with the condition.

Figures also suggest one million Americans also suffer.

It causes muscle stiffness, slowness of movement, tremors, sleep disturbance, chronic fatigue, an impaired quality of life and can lead to severe disability.

It is a progressive neurological condition that destroys cells in the part of the brain that controls movement.

Sufferers are known to have diminished supplies of dopamine because nerve cells that make it have died.

There is currently no cure and no way of stopping the progression of the disease, but hundreds of scientific trials are underway to try and change that.

The disease claimed the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - 'I never beat Alex. I don't understand why she said these things about me': Alex Scott's father hits back at her claims he 'bullied and abused' her as he insists he 'was strict but never violent'

Alex Scott's father has hit backs at her claims that he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting that he was strict - but not violent. The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a 'controlling violent drunk' who was 'stupidly cruel' and that she and her brother would frequently hear him beating their mother - with one incident so violent that she believed that she had died.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How much do you bench?! Police release bizarre CCTV of man with grey hair flexing his biceps as he struggles to haul away hated wooden sun-lounger style seating from town centre

Police have released bizarre CCTV showing the moment a man 'in his 50s' appeared to steal a massive bench from a town's controversial new US-style seating area. The suspect was caught on camera rolling up his sleeves and flexing his muscles as he struggled to haul away the giant wooden sun-lounger in Louth, Lincolnshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mardell
Person
Jeremy Paxman
Person
Muhammad Ali
Daily Mail

'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up

Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Prince Harry is looking as miserable as Edward VIII and 'radiates same sadness' as King who also quit royal duties for American divorcee, biographer claims

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has looked as miserable as Edward VIII after stepping down from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Hugo Vickers, who has penned books about the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, claims both Harry and Edward VIII 'seemed to radiate sadness' after cutting ties with the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bbc Radio#Bbc News#Uk#The World#Bbc Radio 4#Beeb Watch#Nhs
Daily Mail

'History is now a niche subject': Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer says children 'miss out on so much' and teachers should teach more than just 'Hitler and Henry VIII'

Earl Spencer has criticised 'niche' history taught in schools, claiming children 'miss out on so much'. The historian and younger brother of Princess Diana said he would like to broaden the way the subject was taught because pupils learn only about 'Hitler and Henry VIII'. 'This is one of my...
U.K.
Daily Mail

BBC Three star Jasmine Burkitt who appeared in dwarfism reality show Small Teen Bigger World died after overdosing on antipsychotic drug Quetiapine, inquest hears

A BBC Three star who appeared in the dwarfism reality TV show Small Teen Bigger World died after she overdosed on the antipsychotic drug Quetiapine, an inquest has heard. Jasmine Burkitt, 28, died at her home at Bodelwyddan, North Wales, in June earlier this year - 12 years after she shot to fame in the four-part documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'

Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
Daily Mail

'I don't watch it!' Ant Middleton hits out at SAS: Who Dares Wins and says show has gone 'soft' since he left and admits he will 'steer clear' of replacement Rudy Reyes

Ant Middleton has hit out at SAS: Who Dares Wins, saying he thinks the show has gone 'soft' since he left. The former chief instructor, 42, was dropped from his role on the Channel 4 series last year and admitted he was unimpressed with his replacement Rudy Reyes, who previously branded some of Ant's past comments as 'misogynistic'.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

New Covid wave was inevitable! Experts dismiss doom-mongering and say flu-like disease will only become milder as they insist resurgence will be 'nowhere near as bad as before'

Fears about another Covid crisis are overblown, leading experts insisted today amid doomsday warnings that the NHS might be crippled by the impending wave. Virus cases and hospitalisations are already on the rise, causing health chiefs to raise the alarm that Covid is 'still a danger' and that the winter will be be 'extremely busy' for an already overstretched health service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The bucolic scene that shows L.S. Lowry wasn't just about matchstalk men: Three lost sketches by the famed artist are revealed after being stashed in a teacher's folder for 60 years

He was celebrated for his scenes of everyday life in Northern industrial towns, peopled with his distinctive ‘matchstalk men’. But three lost sketches by LS Lowry stashed away in an art teacher’s folder for 60 years show another, cheerier side to the artist. Among them is a...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Sophie Wessex visits Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant in a green polkadot dress as she became the first member of the royal family to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo today. Sophie, who is married to King Charles' brother Prince Edward, is carrying out an official visit to the African country at the request of the Foreign Office.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

632K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy