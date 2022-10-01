Officials in New Zealand investigating Hepatitis A cases linked to berries have identified a connection with a past outbreak in Europe. There are 12 hepatitis A infections from eating frozen berries in New Zealand. Eight have been linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source of the virus. Seven people have been hospitalized. The virus attacks the liver. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was informed by the Ministry of Health of three Hepatitis A cases in September.

