Eau Claire, WI

Prep scoreboard (9/30)

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

Football

Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7

Hudson;7;13;7;7;— 34

North;0;7;0;0;— 7

First Quarter

H: Ross Yaeger 23 run (Jack Strong kick).

Second Quarter

H: Jake Busson 10 run (kick failed).

H: Brooks Bluske 11 pass from Busson (Strong kick).

ECN: Traeton Goss 18 pass from Jack Kein (kick).

Third Quarter

H: Tyler Lessard 64 pass from Busson (Strong kick).

Fourth Quarter

H: Busson 5 run (Strong kick).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Hudson (44-220): Busson 14-81, Andrew Caples 15-56, Yaeger 7-46, Bluske 2-17, Aiden Jamieson 1-8, Justin Robey 2-6, Owen Mackinnon-Hutera 3-6. North: 44-162.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Hudson: Busson 6-11-1-113. North: Not reported.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Hudson: Lessard 2-84, Yaeger 2-13, Bluske 1-11, Caples 1-5. North: Not reported.

Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13

Memorial;7;0;0;6;— 13

Superior;7;14;0;13;— 34

First Quarter

ECM: Gavin Gerber 2 run (Connor Anderson kick), 8:15.

S: Carson Gotelaere 4 run (Tanner Leno kick), 4:03.

Second Quarter

S: Hunter Willis 21 pass from Gotelaere (Leno kick), 1:27.

S: Gotelaere 1 run (Leno kick), 0:18.

Fourth Quarter

S: Gotelaere 2 run (Leno kick), 10:48.

S: Gotelaere 10 run (kick failed), 3:41.

ECM: Reagan Hub 71 pass from Ryan Thompson (pass failed), 2:42.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (30-115): Shimar Simmons 13-45, Leo Lauscher 7-39, Gerber 2-23, Jack Conner 3-9, Thompson 3-4, Peter Albert 2-(-5). Superior (52-199): Gotelaere 31-115, Calvin Darst 9-34, Lucas Williams 4-17, Sam Hoff 2-16, Connor Krueger 4-10, Caden Lia 2-7.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 7-18-0-150. Superior: Gotelaere 6-14-0-86.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Hub 3-83, Tay Ferguson 2-50, Julius Clark 2-17. Superior: Willis 3-43, Tresean Sanigar 1-19, Darst 1-13, Williams 1-11.

egis 37, Mondovi 14

Regis;10;21;6;0;— 37

Mondovi;0;0;0;14;— 14

First Quarter

R: Carson Tait 81 run (Alex Erickson kick), 11:41.

R: Erickson 25 field goal, 3:32.

Second Quarter

R: Tait 57 run (Erickson kick), 11:42.

R: Tait 81 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick), 5:38.

R: Josh Brickner 5 run (Erickson kick), 0:19.

Third Quarter

R: Zander Rockow 83 pass from Krogman (pass failed), 6:26.

Fourth Quarter

M: Jarod Falkner 15 pass from Dawson Rud (Falkner run), 7:23.

M: Rud 5 run (pass failed), 0:26.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (26-277): Tait 3-168, Rockow 9-49, Brickner 4-32, Jack Weisenberger 6-26, Owen Weisenberger 1-14, Evrett Tait 2-(-3), Krogman 1-(-9). Mondovi (47-193): Falkner 23-99, Rud 23-91, Jake Linse 1-3.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 2-5-1-164. Mondovi: Falkner 7-16-0-96, Rud 1-2-1-15.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 1-83, C. Tait 1-81. Mondovi: Cade Fremstad 4-50, Linse 2-39, Falkner 1-15, Peyton Snyder 1-7.

Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14 (OT)

River Falls;7;7;0;0;0;— 14

CF;0;0;14;0;6;— 20

First Quarter

RF: Gavin Kohel 2 run (Aleck Ross kick), 9:52.

Second Quarter

RF: Jordan Karras 5 run (Ross kick), 8:25.

Third Quarter

CF: Jackson LeMay 7 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:03.

CF: Mason Howard 18 pass from Mason Von Haden (Mason kick), 3:32.

Overtime

CF: Dawson Goodman 17 blocked FG advance.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): River Falls: Wyatt Bell 5-66, Gavin Kohel 18-53, Jacob Range 11-36, Jordan Karras 5-22. Chippewa Falls: Dawson Goodman 11-96, Mason Howard 15-59, Mason Von Haden 7-17, Davis Bromeisl 3-15, Jackson LeMay 3-11, Nathan Drivas 1-7, Mayson Tester 2-3.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): River Falls: Jacob Range 7-8-1-54. Chippewa Falls: Mason Von Haden 9-12-0-67.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): River Falls: Jordan Karras 5-45, Cade Myszewski 2-9. Chippewa Falls: Mason Howard 4-34, Davis Bromeisl 2-11, Jackson LeMay 1-14, Grady Fredrick 1-7, Kolbe Solberg 1-1.

New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21

New Richmond;7;10;0;7;— 24

Menomonie;7;0;0;14;— 21

First Quarter

NR: Catcher Langeness 6 run (Trey Cork kick).

M: Steele Schaefer 9 pass from Treysen Witt (kick).

Second Quarter

NR: Andrew Trandahl 2 run (Cork kick).

NR: Cork 23 field goal.

Fourth Quarter

NR: Trandahl 1 run (Cork kick).

M: 61 pass (kick).

M: 9 run (kick).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (50-168): Trandahl 37-138, Langeness 3-17, Seamus Scanlan 4-14, Ethan Turbeville 1-1. Menomonie: Not reported.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond: Scanlan 11-11-0-131. Menomonie: Witt 15-26-1-237.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Jacob Hagman 2-41, Langeness 4-41, D. Eckert 2-19, Drew Effertz 3-30. Menomonie: Not reported.

G-E-T 42, Altoona 14

Altoona;0;6;0;8;— 14

G-E-T;14;14;0;14;— 42

First Quarter

GET: Brady Seiling 70 run (Domanick Knott kick), 8:23.

GET: Seiling 74 run (Knott kick), 1:26.

Second Quarter

A: Colin Boyarski 4 run (run failed), 6:52.

GET: Warren Stoner 1 run (Knott kick), 3:41.

GET: Seiling interception return (Knott kick), 2:41.

Fourth Quarter

GET: Cody Schmitz 1 run (pass failed), 11:25.

A: Zavondre Cole 26 pass from Thorin Steele (Boyarski run), 7:18.

GET: Taylor Haney 5 run (Elijah Sorensen pass from Schmitz), 1:10.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (29-155): Boyarski 23-120, Hunter Hibbard 1-18, Steele 1-17, Ben Kuenkel 1-13, Trent Cornell 1-(-3), Jackson Berg 2-(-10). G-E-T (42-378): Seiling 7-168, Nate Schindler 11-125, Stoner 10-58, Schmitz 12-22, Haney 1-5, Connor Schuh 1-0.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 9-12-1-31, Steele 4-6-1-45, Berg 4-6-0-36. G-E-T: Schmitz 1-2-0-27.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Cole 9-100, Seth Hornby 1-8, CJ Varsho 1-4, Steele 4-1, Berg 1-0, Cornell 1-(-1). G-E-T: Sorenson 1-27.

Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (29-143): Carter Vieth 10-84, Parker Dutzle 8-86, Kaden Russo 7-16, Jay Meyer 1-1. Fall Creek (37-178): Ryan Whittlinger 9-95, Ben Kelly 9-46, Brian Birdsall 6-22, Caden Kramer 3-11, Eli Laube 7-5, Cullen Kramer 2-1, Lincoln Burr 1-(-2).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Logan Jerome 7-15-0-53, Russo 1-1-0-50. Fall Creek: Laube 5-10-1-112.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Sam Wenzel 3-70, Nathan Svee 2-23, Dutzle 1-4, Brady Amble 1-3, Russo 1-3. Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 3-95, Kelly 1-17, Bo Vollrath 1-0.

Durand-Arkansaw 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

O-F;6;0;8;7;— 21

D-A;12;12;19;7;— 50

First Quarter

OF: 55 run (pass failed), 10:31.

DA: Dawson Hartung 1 run (pass failed), 5:34.

DA: Hartung 1 run (run failed), 0:07.

Second Quarter

DA: Ethan Hurlburt 8 pass from Eli Whitwam (run failed), 5:34.

DA: Gavin Janke 39 pass from Whitwam (kick failed), 0:42.

Third Quarter

OF: Braden Metzler 28 pass from Ashton Oliver (Metzler pass from Oliver), 10:25.

DA: Hartung 17 run (run failed), 8:08.

DA: Hartung 8 run (Whitwam kick), 3:15.

DA: Hartung 13 run (kick failed), 0:49.

Fourth Quarter

DA: Janke 41 pass from Whitwam (Whitwam kick), 9:16.

OF: 7 run (Oliver kick), 3:33.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (31-164): #2 6-99, Chase Insteness 8-31, Oliver 7-30, Issac Iverson 7-7. Durand-Arkansaw (47-318): Hartung 24-184, Ryan Mason 10-79, Whitwam 7-22, Joey Baker 3-11, Seth Bauer 1-10, Ethan Hurlburt 1-6, Alex Hagness 1-6.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Oliver 4-8-0-45, #12 2-4-0-23, #2 0-1-1-0. Durand-Arkansaw: Whitwam 4-6-0-123, Hurlburt 1-1-0-30.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Metzler 3-51, Insteness 2-15, Iverson 1-2. Durand-Arkansaw: Janke 3-115, Hartung 1-30, Hurlburt 1-8.

Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30

N/G;12;12;0;6;— 30

S-B;5;7;14;7;— 33

First Quarter

NG: Ashten Schultz 74 pass from Bryce Erickson (pass failed), 10:02.

SB: Safety, 6:24.

NG: Schultz 76 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 4:16.

SB: Simon Polman 25 field goal, 1:22.

Second Quarter

SB: JJ Heller 32 pass from Logan Burzynski (Polman kick), 11:38.

NG: Braylon Boyer 5 pass from Erickson (kick failed), 3:41.

NG: Schultz 11 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 0:40.

Third Quarter

SB: Blake Paul 1 run (Polman kick), 6:25.

SB: Landon Karlen 25 run (Polman kick), 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

SB: Burzynski 16 run (Polman kick), 4:53.

NG: Schultz 40 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 3:35.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (36-135): Gunnar Barth 17-108, Garrett Learman 5-16, Jace Pekol 3-12, Erickson 11-(-1). Stanley-Boyd (48-243): Karlen 12-98, Paul 13-73, Burzynski 12-42, Madden Mahr 5-22, Chase Sturm 5-11, Rudy Kletsch 1-(-3).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Erickson 22-35-0-383, Austin Gross 0-2-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 15-22-0-85.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Schultz 8-277, Learman 3-39, Boyer 7-22, Reese McDonald 1-31, Cody Hart 1-9, Gavin Barth 1-6, Gross 1-(-1). Stanley-Boyd: Heller 6-65, Mahr 2-15, Karlen 5-10, Paul 1-(-5).

Thorp 70, Athens 0

Thorp;42;7;13;8;— 70

Athens;0;0;0;0;— 0

First Quarter

T: Ashton Kroeplin 39 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).

T: A. Rosemeyer 53 run (Kroeplin kick).

T: Logan Hanson 64 run (Kroeplin kick).

T: Denzel Sutton 38 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).

T: Hanson 3 run (Kroeplin kick).

T: Korbin Rosemeyer 20 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).

Second Quarter

T: Hanson 29 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).

Third Quarter

T: Hanson 35 run (Kroeplin kick).

T: Sutton INT return (Kroeplin kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Landon Penk 15 run (Blake Ciokosz run).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp: Hanson 9-160, A. Rosemeyer 6-102, Harley Zurakowski 6-30, Penk 1-15, Wyatt Setzer 1-(-4).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: A. Rosemeyer 6-7-0-146.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Sutton 2-53, Kroeplin 1-39, Hanson 1-29, K. Rosemeyer 1-20, Sam Thompson 1-5.

Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (48-390): Nick Fasbender 15-124, Tegan Ritter 8-117, Tristan Drier 15-87, Conner Roth 5-24, Warren Bowe 3-21, Nolan Blum 2-17.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Drier 61 yards.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ritter 2-46, Fasbender 1-22, Blum 2-6.

Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18

Colfax;6;6;0;6;— 18

EPC;16;26;6;0;— 48

First Quarter

EPC: Blake Allen 25 run (Trevor Asher run), 10:39.

EPC: Asher 37 run (Asher run), 7:48.

C: Kade Anderson 13 pass from Brian Tuschl (conversion failed), 0:18.

Second Quarter

EPC: Asher 50 run (conversion failed), 11:50.

EPC: Riley Bechel 16 pass from Aaden Birtzer (Asher run), 5:03.

EPC: Bechel 39 pass from Birtzer (conversion failed), 3:48.

C: Asher Pecha 5 run (conversion failed), 0:43.

EPC: Asher 38 run (conversion failed), 0:06.

Third Quarter

EPC: Asher 2 run (conversion failed), 2:34.

Fourth Quarter

C: Theo Hovde 22 run (conversion failed), 3:18.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (39-188): Pecha 23-91, Hovde 6-61, Tuschl 7-19, Anderson 3-17. EPC (38-420): Asher 14-260, Allen 3-59, Bechel 3-45, Birtzer 6-27, Frank Weix 1-10, Owen Kober 4-6, Christian Martin 2-5, Hudson Hewitt 1-4, Ambrose Malles 4-4.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax: Tuschl 4-8-1-39, Hovde 1-1-0-24. EPC: Birtzer 2-3-0-55.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Anderson 3-39, Hovde 2-24. EPC: Bechel 2-55.

Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18

Spring Valley;7;13;8;6;— 34

Turtle Lake;0;6;6;6;— 18

First Quarter

SV: Diego Schmitt 14 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 8:03.

Second Quarter

SV: Schmitt 3 run (Stasiek kick), 11:21.

SV: Stasiek 40 run (kick failed), 6:04.

TL: Walker Korish 1 run (kick failed), 0:38.

Third Quarter

TL: Drew Torgerson 34 pass from Korish (run failed), 8:38.

SV: Schmitt 13 run (Schmitt run), 3:12.

TL: Christian Torgerson 3 run (pass failed), 0:21.

Fourth Quarter

SV: Stasiek 20 run (run failed), 8:50.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Turtle Lake (29-104): Korish 12-71, C. Torgerson 9-22, Wyatt Nitchey 7-11. Spring Valley (50-348): Schmitt 27-188, Stasiek 12-103, Kaden Robella 5-29, Trevor Forster 6-28.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Turtle Lake: Korish 8-15-0-127.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Turtle Lake: D. Torgerson 3-88, Walter Thill 2-25, C. Torgerson 3-14.

Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24

Rice Lake;22;6;0;0;— 28

Somerset;0;12;6;6;— 24

First Quarter

RL: Matt Farm 14 pass from Max Nelson (conversion failed).

RL: Farm 71 pass from Nelson (Jakob Kunz run).

RL: Zach Orr 5 pass from Nelson (Christian Buckmaster pass from Nelson).

Second Quarter

S: 29 fumble return (conversion failed).

RL: Farm 35 pass from Nelson (conversion failed).

S: 18 pass (conversion failed).

Third Quarter

S: 12 pass (conversion failed).

Fourth Quarter

S: 17 pass (conversion failed).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (40-121): Easton Stone 11-55, Carson Tomesh 3-44, Lucas Peters 10-21, Kunz 2-17.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Nelson 11-21-2-241.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Farm 5-142, Tomesh 2-52, Kalvin Kelsey 1-24, Kunesh 1-17, Orr 1-5, Logan Durand 1-1.

Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14

Boyceville;7;7;7;19;— 40

GC;0;6;0;8;— 14

First Quarter

B: Caden Wold 42 pass from Nick Olson (Brayan Vasquez-Martinez kick), 10:19.

Second Quarter

B: Sebastian Nielson 2 run (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 7:55.

GC: Jayden Quinn 20 pass from Gabe Knops (kick failed), 3:01.

Third Quarter

B: Mason Bowell 1 run (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 1:44.

Fourth Quarter

B: Wold 12 pass from Olson (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 9:46.

B: Bowell fumble recovery (kick failed), 9:18.

B: Nielson 1 run (kick failed), 6:36.

GC: Max Janson 4 run (Knops run), 2:35.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (43-216): Nielson 18-118, Bowell 10-62, Olson 7-17, Braden Roemhild 5-14, Owen Rydel 2-10, Carson Roemhild 1-(-5). Glenwood City (30-106): Janson 13-56, Knops 8-30, Morgen Eggert 4-9, Brady Klatt 2-5, Andrew Blaser 1-5, Jackson Hallbach 2-1.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Olson 6-8-0-97. Glenwood City: Knops 9-20-0-91.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Wold 5-87, Nielson 1-10. Glenwood City: Klatt 5-48, Quinn 3-35, Eggert 1-8.

Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 14

B-T;0;0;6;8;— 14

P/A;7;14;7;14;— 42

First Quarter

PA: Demetrius Bergmann 1 run (Madox Stewart kick), 7:00.

Second Quarter

PA: Stewart 20 pass from Drew Seifert (Stewart kick), 7:08.

PA: Jackson Riesgraf 5 run (Stewart kick), 4:29.

Third Quarter

BT: Jackson Shramek 4 run (run failed), 8:33.

PA: Riesgraf 4 run (Stewart kick), 2:23.

Fourth Quarter

PA: Bergmann 40 run (Stewart kick), 9:40.

PA: Bergmann 14 run (C. Mann pass from Seifert), 6:55.

BT: Evan Nehring 35 pass from Ethan Knisley (Shramek run), 4:12.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): B-T (38-166): Shramek 25-124, Knisley 13-42. Pepin/Alma (40-231): Bergmann 21-166, Riesgraf 9-37, Evan Olson 3-23, Seifert 2-9, Trenton Krzoska 3-0, Justin Bergmann 2-(-4).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Knisley 8-18-2-121. Pepin/Alma: Seifert 10-18-0-179.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Nehring 7-99, Gabe Armitage 1-22. Pepin/Alma: Olson 4-79, Mann 3-43, Stewart 2-30, Riesgraf 1-27.

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8

CFC;7;13;7;7;— 34

Augusta;0;0;0;8;— 8

First Quarter

CFC: Drew Wicka 5 pass from Austin Arnburg (Grayden Barum kick).

Second Quarter

CFC: Arnburg 5 run (Barum kick).

CFC: Landen Halverson 26 pass from Arburg (kick failed).

Third Quarter

CFC: Tanner Schieffer 38 run (Barum kick).

Fourth Quarter

CFC: Gavin Rich 2 pass from Arnburg (Barum kick).

A: Jackson Laxson 9 run (Laxson run).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): CFC (41-86): Schieffer 24-102, Reed Schimdtknecht 3-4, Tye Popp 6-3, Arnburg 8-(-23). Augusta (19-100): Levi White 4-48, Laxson 7-42, Brennan King 3-7, Ben Dickinsen 4-7.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): CFC: Arnburg 13-20-1-235. Augusta: King 5-20-2-22.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): CFC: Halverson 4-114, Wicka 4-80, Rich 3-29, Schmidknecht 3-4. Augusta: White 1-7, Joe Shong 1-4, Dickinsen 2-3.

Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8

I/G;0;0;8;0;— 8

M-M;0;0;14;0;— 14

Third Quarter

MM: Hayden Fry 1 run (Ty Zeman run), 2:26.

IG: Ben Pyka 72 kick return (Tyler Kingsbury run), 2:14.

MM: Jackson Blaken 3 run (kick failed), 0:55.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): I/G (28-44): Ben Pyka 3-26, Nathan Pyka 4-12, Mason Gierok 8-7, Xavier Santillian 6-6, Kingsbury 7-(-7). Melrose-Mindoro (45-193): Blaken 12-67, Carter Sacia 17-66.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): I/G: Santillian 3-4-0-11, Hunter Guenther 1-3-1-0. Melrose-Mindoro: Zeman 5-14-0-120.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): I/G: B. Pyka 2-6, Kingsbury 2-5. Melrose-Mindoro: Quincy Carlson-Young 2-61, Blaken 2-38, Sacia 1-25, Tyler Nyman 1-7.

Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21

E-S;7;7;0;7;— 21

Whitehall;7;6;8;7;— 28

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum (34-242): Ryan Julson 24-180, Alex Anderson 8-59, Reede Brown 2-3. Whitehall: Not reported.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum: Carter Gunderson 4-10-1-117. Whitehall: Not reported.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: Lagarrian Smith 2-77, Andersno 2-40. Whitehall: Not reported.

Bloomer 46, Barron 0

Bloomer;12;20;14;0;— 46

Barron;0;0;0;0;— 0

First Quarter

Bl: Gabe Prince 90 run (conversion failed).

Bl: Keegan Yohnk 1 run (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Bl: Jackson Omar 7 run (conversion failed).

Bl: Prince 50 run (conversion failed).

Bl: Prince 11 run (Prince run).

Third Quarter

Bl: Prince 12 run (Parker Ruff kick).

Bl: Zeke Strand 26 pass from Collin Crane (Ruff kick).

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer: Prince 16-258, Omar 9-55, Ben Miller 5-50, Landyn Ludwigson 9-28, James McElroy 4-19, Mason Langman 3-18, Yohnk 2-(-11), Karsten Bergh 2-(-13), Team 5-21.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Prince 10-12-0-80, Collin Crane 1-1-0-26, Yohnk 1-5-1-10.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Evan Rogge 5-55, Zeke Strand 1-26, Ethan Rubenzer 1-10, Omar 1-9, Brok McCann 1-8, Karsten Bergh 2-5, Team 1-3.

St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

SCF;31;7;0;0;— 38

CW;0;0;7;0;— 7

First Quarter

SCF: Peyton Steffen 49 run (Aiden Meador run), 10:03.

SCF: Safety, 5:14.

SCF: Steffen 35 run (Meador run), 4:52.

SCF: Meador 1 run (Mayson Utgard kick), 4:41.

SCF: Meador 17 run (kick failed), 0:16.

Second Quarter

SCF: Kaden Clark 15 pass from Jayden Adams (Utgard kick), 0:35.

Third Quarter

CW: Wylee Huset 1 run (Jorstad run), 6:12.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): SCF (40-263): Steffen 6-107. C-W (28-103): Huset 11-69, Cade Johnson 8-27, J. Chamberlain 4-9, Lawson Davis 2-3.

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): SCF: Adams 1-5-0-15, Brodie Allram 0-1-1-0.

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0

Prescott;0;0;0;0;— 0

B-W;28;21;0;0;— 49

First Quarter

BW: Masen Werner 5 run (Davis Paulsen kick), 8:13.

BW: Logan Gordon 17 run (Paulsen kick), 6:52.

BW: Gordon 2 run (Paulsen kick), 3:04.

BW: Sean Van Someren 39 pass from Werner (Paulsen kick), 1:44.

Second Quarter

BW: Werner 5 run (Paulsen kick), 9:03.

BW: Collin Fritts 6 pass from Werner (Paulsen kick), 5:54.

BW: Gavin Sell 34 pass from Cal Smith (E. Becker kick), 1:45.

Team & Individual Statistics

RUSHING (att-yds): Prescott (31-48): Barrett Temmers 14-57. Baldwin-Woodville (38-175): Smith 2-75, Werner 6-36, Gordon 8-31, Hush 4-19, Ryan Veenendall 3-14, Graiden Moniken 3-5, Taden Holldorf 6-3, Jackson Johansen 1-1, Ben Johnson 3-(-4), Evan Peterson 2-(-5).

PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prescott: Teddy Bernick 3-11-1-30, Kobe Russell 2-5-0-28, Brody Linder 0-1-1-0. Baldwin-Woodville: Werner 6-8-0-132, Smith 1-2-0-34, Moniken 2-2-0-0.

RECEIVING (rec-yds): Prescott: Joaquin Magee 1-27, Will Packard 2-16, Owen Bayer 1-14, Temmers 1-1. Baldwin-Woodville: Fritts 4-76, Van Someren 2-56, Sell 1-34.

Related
WDIO-TV

Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin

UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
HOLCOMBE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after farm accident involving skid steer

PERU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a farm accident that resulted in a 4-year-old’s death. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on September 28 around 8:10 p.m., a call came in regarding a 4-year-old who was hit by a skid steer. The incident happened in the Town of Peru.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Colfax, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Altoona, WI
City
Prescott, WI
City
Spring Valley, WI
City
Thorp, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Education
City
Fall Creek, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
winonahealth.org

Traffic changes coming week of October 3

When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
WINONA, MN
B105

Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Minnesota prides itself on being unique and charming. It’s a small lakeside town that is an artist’s dream. The people who live here work hard, but they play hard as well. Many people come here for boating and fishing but also for breweries and eateries. If...
Community Policy