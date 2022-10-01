Prep scoreboard (9/30)
Football
Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7
Hudson;7;13;7;7;— 34
North;0;7;0;0;— 7
First Quarter
H: Ross Yaeger 23 run (Jack Strong kick).
Second Quarter
H: Jake Busson 10 run (kick failed).
H: Brooks Bluske 11 pass from Busson (Strong kick).
ECN: Traeton Goss 18 pass from Jack Kein (kick).
Third Quarter
H: Tyler Lessard 64 pass from Busson (Strong kick).
Fourth Quarter
H: Busson 5 run (Strong kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Hudson (44-220): Busson 14-81, Andrew Caples 15-56, Yaeger 7-46, Bluske 2-17, Aiden Jamieson 1-8, Justin Robey 2-6, Owen Mackinnon-Hutera 3-6. North: 44-162.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Hudson: Busson 6-11-1-113. North: Not reported.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Hudson: Lessard 2-84, Yaeger 2-13, Bluske 1-11, Caples 1-5. North: Not reported.
Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13
Memorial;7;0;0;6;— 13
Superior;7;14;0;13;— 34
First Quarter
ECM: Gavin Gerber 2 run (Connor Anderson kick), 8:15.
S: Carson Gotelaere 4 run (Tanner Leno kick), 4:03.
Second Quarter
S: Hunter Willis 21 pass from Gotelaere (Leno kick), 1:27.
S: Gotelaere 1 run (Leno kick), 0:18.
Fourth Quarter
S: Gotelaere 2 run (Leno kick), 10:48.
S: Gotelaere 10 run (kick failed), 3:41.
ECM: Reagan Hub 71 pass from Ryan Thompson (pass failed), 2:42.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial (30-115): Shimar Simmons 13-45, Leo Lauscher 7-39, Gerber 2-23, Jack Conner 3-9, Thompson 3-4, Peter Albert 2-(-5). Superior (52-199): Gotelaere 31-115, Calvin Darst 9-34, Lucas Williams 4-17, Sam Hoff 2-16, Connor Krueger 4-10, Caden Lia 2-7.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Thompson 7-18-0-150. Superior: Gotelaere 6-14-0-86.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Memorial: Hub 3-83, Tay Ferguson 2-50, Julius Clark 2-17. Superior: Willis 3-43, Tresean Sanigar 1-19, Darst 1-13, Williams 1-11.
egis 37, Mondovi 14
Regis;10;21;6;0;— 37
Mondovi;0;0;0;14;— 14
First Quarter
R: Carson Tait 81 run (Alex Erickson kick), 11:41.
R: Erickson 25 field goal, 3:32.
Second Quarter
R: Tait 57 run (Erickson kick), 11:42.
R: Tait 81 pass from Kendon Krogman (Erickson kick), 5:38.
R: Josh Brickner 5 run (Erickson kick), 0:19.
Third Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 83 pass from Krogman (pass failed), 6:26.
Fourth Quarter
M: Jarod Falkner 15 pass from Dawson Rud (Falkner run), 7:23.
M: Rud 5 run (pass failed), 0:26.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (26-277): Tait 3-168, Rockow 9-49, Brickner 4-32, Jack Weisenberger 6-26, Owen Weisenberger 1-14, Evrett Tait 2-(-3), Krogman 1-(-9). Mondovi (47-193): Falkner 23-99, Rud 23-91, Jake Linse 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 2-5-1-164. Mondovi: Falkner 7-16-0-96, Rud 1-2-1-15.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Rockow 1-83, C. Tait 1-81. Mondovi: Cade Fremstad 4-50, Linse 2-39, Falkner 1-15, Peyton Snyder 1-7.
Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14 (OT)
River Falls;7;7;0;0;0;— 14
CF;0;0;14;0;6;— 20
First Quarter
RF: Gavin Kohel 2 run (Aleck Ross kick), 9:52.
Second Quarter
RF: Jordan Karras 5 run (Ross kick), 8:25.
Third Quarter
CF: Jackson LeMay 7 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:03.
CF: Mason Howard 18 pass from Mason Von Haden (Mason kick), 3:32.
Overtime
CF: Dawson Goodman 17 blocked FG advance.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): River Falls: Wyatt Bell 5-66, Gavin Kohel 18-53, Jacob Range 11-36, Jordan Karras 5-22. Chippewa Falls: Dawson Goodman 11-96, Mason Howard 15-59, Mason Von Haden 7-17, Davis Bromeisl 3-15, Jackson LeMay 3-11, Nathan Drivas 1-7, Mayson Tester 2-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): River Falls: Jacob Range 7-8-1-54. Chippewa Falls: Mason Von Haden 9-12-0-67.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): River Falls: Jordan Karras 5-45, Cade Myszewski 2-9. Chippewa Falls: Mason Howard 4-34, Davis Bromeisl 2-11, Jackson LeMay 1-14, Grady Fredrick 1-7, Kolbe Solberg 1-1.
New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21
New Richmond;7;10;0;7;— 24
Menomonie;7;0;0;14;— 21
First Quarter
NR: Catcher Langeness 6 run (Trey Cork kick).
M: Steele Schaefer 9 pass from Treysen Witt (kick).
Second Quarter
NR: Andrew Trandahl 2 run (Cork kick).
NR: Cork 23 field goal.
Fourth Quarter
NR: Trandahl 1 run (Cork kick).
M: 61 pass (kick).
M: 9 run (kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): New Richmond (50-168): Trandahl 37-138, Langeness 3-17, Seamus Scanlan 4-14, Ethan Turbeville 1-1. Menomonie: Not reported.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): New Richmond: Scanlan 11-11-0-131. Menomonie: Witt 15-26-1-237.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): New Richmond: Jacob Hagman 2-41, Langeness 4-41, D. Eckert 2-19, Drew Effertz 3-30. Menomonie: Not reported.
G-E-T 42, Altoona 14
Altoona;0;6;0;8;— 14
G-E-T;14;14;0;14;— 42
First Quarter
GET: Brady Seiling 70 run (Domanick Knott kick), 8:23.
GET: Seiling 74 run (Knott kick), 1:26.
Second Quarter
A: Colin Boyarski 4 run (run failed), 6:52.
GET: Warren Stoner 1 run (Knott kick), 3:41.
GET: Seiling interception return (Knott kick), 2:41.
Fourth Quarter
GET: Cody Schmitz 1 run (pass failed), 11:25.
A: Zavondre Cole 26 pass from Thorin Steele (Boyarski run), 7:18.
GET: Taylor Haney 5 run (Elijah Sorensen pass from Schmitz), 1:10.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (29-155): Boyarski 23-120, Hunter Hibbard 1-18, Steele 1-17, Ben Kuenkel 1-13, Trent Cornell 1-(-3), Jackson Berg 2-(-10). G-E-T (42-378): Seiling 7-168, Nate Schindler 11-125, Stoner 10-58, Schmitz 12-22, Haney 1-5, Connor Schuh 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona: Kuenkel 9-12-1-31, Steele 4-6-1-45, Berg 4-6-0-36. G-E-T: Schmitz 1-2-0-27.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Cole 9-100, Seth Hornby 1-8, CJ Varsho 1-4, Steele 4-1, Berg 1-0, Cornell 1-(-1). G-E-T: Sorenson 1-27.
Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (29-143): Carter Vieth 10-84, Parker Dutzle 8-86, Kaden Russo 7-16, Jay Meyer 1-1. Fall Creek (37-178): Ryan Whittlinger 9-95, Ben Kelly 9-46, Brian Birdsall 6-22, Caden Kramer 3-11, Eli Laube 7-5, Cullen Kramer 2-1, Lincoln Burr 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound: Logan Jerome 7-15-0-53, Russo 1-1-0-50. Fall Creek: Laube 5-10-1-112.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Sam Wenzel 3-70, Nathan Svee 2-23, Dutzle 1-4, Brady Amble 1-3, Russo 1-3. Fall Creek: Leo Hagberg 3-95, Kelly 1-17, Bo Vollrath 1-0.
Durand-Arkansaw 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21
O-F;6;0;8;7;— 21
D-A;12;12;19;7;— 50
First Quarter
OF: 55 run (pass failed), 10:31.
DA: Dawson Hartung 1 run (pass failed), 5:34.
DA: Hartung 1 run (run failed), 0:07.
Second Quarter
DA: Ethan Hurlburt 8 pass from Eli Whitwam (run failed), 5:34.
DA: Gavin Janke 39 pass from Whitwam (kick failed), 0:42.
Third Quarter
OF: Braden Metzler 28 pass from Ashton Oliver (Metzler pass from Oliver), 10:25.
DA: Hartung 17 run (run failed), 8:08.
DA: Hartung 8 run (Whitwam kick), 3:15.
DA: Hartung 13 run (kick failed), 0:49.
Fourth Quarter
DA: Janke 41 pass from Whitwam (Whitwam kick), 9:16.
OF: 7 run (Oliver kick), 3:33.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Osseo-Fairchild (31-164): #2 6-99, Chase Insteness 8-31, Oliver 7-30, Issac Iverson 7-7. Durand-Arkansaw (47-318): Hartung 24-184, Ryan Mason 10-79, Whitwam 7-22, Joey Baker 3-11, Seth Bauer 1-10, Ethan Hurlburt 1-6, Alex Hagness 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Oliver 4-8-0-45, #12 2-4-0-23, #2 0-1-1-0. Durand-Arkansaw: Whitwam 4-6-0-123, Hurlburt 1-1-0-30.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Osseo-Fairchild: Metzler 3-51, Insteness 2-15, Iverson 1-2. Durand-Arkansaw: Janke 3-115, Hartung 1-30, Hurlburt 1-8.
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville/Granton 30
N/G;12;12;0;6;— 30
S-B;5;7;14;7;— 33
First Quarter
NG: Ashten Schultz 74 pass from Bryce Erickson (pass failed), 10:02.
SB: Safety, 6:24.
NG: Schultz 76 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 4:16.
SB: Simon Polman 25 field goal, 1:22.
Second Quarter
SB: JJ Heller 32 pass from Logan Burzynski (Polman kick), 11:38.
NG: Braylon Boyer 5 pass from Erickson (kick failed), 3:41.
NG: Schultz 11 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 0:40.
Third Quarter
SB: Blake Paul 1 run (Polman kick), 6:25.
SB: Landon Karlen 25 run (Polman kick), 2:10.
Fourth Quarter
SB: Burzynski 16 run (Polman kick), 4:53.
NG: Schultz 40 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 3:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Neillsville/Granton (36-135): Gunnar Barth 17-108, Garrett Learman 5-16, Jace Pekol 3-12, Erickson 11-(-1). Stanley-Boyd (48-243): Karlen 12-98, Paul 13-73, Burzynski 12-42, Madden Mahr 5-22, Chase Sturm 5-11, Rudy Kletsch 1-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Erickson 22-35-0-383, Austin Gross 0-2-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 15-22-0-85.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Neillsville/Granton: Schultz 8-277, Learman 3-39, Boyer 7-22, Reese McDonald 1-31, Cody Hart 1-9, Gavin Barth 1-6, Gross 1-(-1). Stanley-Boyd: Heller 6-65, Mahr 2-15, Karlen 5-10, Paul 1-(-5).
Thorp 70, Athens 0
Thorp;42;7;13;8;— 70
Athens;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
T: Ashton Kroeplin 39 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).
T: A. Rosemeyer 53 run (Kroeplin kick).
T: Logan Hanson 64 run (Kroeplin kick).
T: Denzel Sutton 38 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).
T: Hanson 3 run (Kroeplin kick).
T: Korbin Rosemeyer 20 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).
Second Quarter
T: Hanson 29 pass from A. Rosemeyer (Kroeplin kick).
Third Quarter
T: Hanson 35 run (Kroeplin kick).
T: Sutton INT return (Kroeplin kick).
Fourth Quarter
T: Landon Penk 15 run (Blake Ciokosz run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp: Hanson 9-160, A. Rosemeyer 6-102, Harley Zurakowski 6-30, Penk 1-15, Wyatt Setzer 1-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp: A. Rosemeyer 6-7-0-146.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Sutton 2-53, Kroeplin 1-39, Hanson 1-29, K. Rosemeyer 1-20, Sam Thompson 1-5.
Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (48-390): Nick Fasbender 15-124, Tegan Ritter 8-117, Tristan Drier 15-87, Conner Roth 5-24, Warren Bowe 3-21, Nolan Blum 2-17.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Drier 61 yards.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ritter 2-46, Fasbender 1-22, Blum 2-6.
Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18
Colfax;6;6;0;6;— 18
EPC;16;26;6;0;— 48
First Quarter
EPC: Blake Allen 25 run (Trevor Asher run), 10:39.
EPC: Asher 37 run (Asher run), 7:48.
C: Kade Anderson 13 pass from Brian Tuschl (conversion failed), 0:18.
Second Quarter
EPC: Asher 50 run (conversion failed), 11:50.
EPC: Riley Bechel 16 pass from Aaden Birtzer (Asher run), 5:03.
EPC: Bechel 39 pass from Birtzer (conversion failed), 3:48.
C: Asher Pecha 5 run (conversion failed), 0:43.
EPC: Asher 38 run (conversion failed), 0:06.
Third Quarter
EPC: Asher 2 run (conversion failed), 2:34.
Fourth Quarter
C: Theo Hovde 22 run (conversion failed), 3:18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (39-188): Pecha 23-91, Hovde 6-61, Tuschl 7-19, Anderson 3-17. EPC (38-420): Asher 14-260, Allen 3-59, Bechel 3-45, Birtzer 6-27, Frank Weix 1-10, Owen Kober 4-6, Christian Martin 2-5, Hudson Hewitt 1-4, Ambrose Malles 4-4.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax: Tuschl 4-8-1-39, Hovde 1-1-0-24. EPC: Birtzer 2-3-0-55.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Anderson 3-39, Hovde 2-24. EPC: Bechel 2-55.
Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18
Spring Valley;7;13;8;6;— 34
Turtle Lake;0;6;6;6;— 18
First Quarter
SV: Diego Schmitt 14 run (Cade Stasiek kick), 8:03.
Second Quarter
SV: Schmitt 3 run (Stasiek kick), 11:21.
SV: Stasiek 40 run (kick failed), 6:04.
TL: Walker Korish 1 run (kick failed), 0:38.
Third Quarter
TL: Drew Torgerson 34 pass from Korish (run failed), 8:38.
SV: Schmitt 13 run (Schmitt run), 3:12.
TL: Christian Torgerson 3 run (pass failed), 0:21.
Fourth Quarter
SV: Stasiek 20 run (run failed), 8:50.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Turtle Lake (29-104): Korish 12-71, C. Torgerson 9-22, Wyatt Nitchey 7-11. Spring Valley (50-348): Schmitt 27-188, Stasiek 12-103, Kaden Robella 5-29, Trevor Forster 6-28.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Turtle Lake: Korish 8-15-0-127.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Turtle Lake: D. Torgerson 3-88, Walter Thill 2-25, C. Torgerson 3-14.
Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24
Rice Lake;22;6;0;0;— 28
Somerset;0;12;6;6;— 24
First Quarter
RL: Matt Farm 14 pass from Max Nelson (conversion failed).
RL: Farm 71 pass from Nelson (Jakob Kunz run).
RL: Zach Orr 5 pass from Nelson (Christian Buckmaster pass from Nelson).
Second Quarter
S: 29 fumble return (conversion failed).
RL: Farm 35 pass from Nelson (conversion failed).
S: 18 pass (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
S: 12 pass (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
S: 17 pass (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (40-121): Easton Stone 11-55, Carson Tomesh 3-44, Lucas Peters 10-21, Kunz 2-17.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake: Nelson 11-21-2-241.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Farm 5-142, Tomesh 2-52, Kalvin Kelsey 1-24, Kunesh 1-17, Orr 1-5, Logan Durand 1-1.
Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14
Boyceville;7;7;7;19;— 40
GC;0;6;0;8;— 14
First Quarter
B: Caden Wold 42 pass from Nick Olson (Brayan Vasquez-Martinez kick), 10:19.
Second Quarter
B: Sebastian Nielson 2 run (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 7:55.
GC: Jayden Quinn 20 pass from Gabe Knops (kick failed), 3:01.
Third Quarter
B: Mason Bowell 1 run (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 1:44.
Fourth Quarter
B: Wold 12 pass from Olson (Vasquez-Martinez kick), 9:46.
B: Bowell fumble recovery (kick failed), 9:18.
B: Nielson 1 run (kick failed), 6:36.
GC: Max Janson 4 run (Knops run), 2:35.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Boyceville (43-216): Nielson 18-118, Bowell 10-62, Olson 7-17, Braden Roemhild 5-14, Owen Rydel 2-10, Carson Roemhild 1-(-5). Glenwood City (30-106): Janson 13-56, Knops 8-30, Morgen Eggert 4-9, Brady Klatt 2-5, Andrew Blaser 1-5, Jackson Hallbach 2-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Boyceville: Olson 6-8-0-97. Glenwood City: Knops 9-20-0-91.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Boyceville: Wold 5-87, Nielson 1-10. Glenwood City: Klatt 5-48, Quinn 3-35, Eggert 1-8.
Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 14
B-T;0;0;6;8;— 14
P/A;7;14;7;14;— 42
First Quarter
PA: Demetrius Bergmann 1 run (Madox Stewart kick), 7:00.
Second Quarter
PA: Stewart 20 pass from Drew Seifert (Stewart kick), 7:08.
PA: Jackson Riesgraf 5 run (Stewart kick), 4:29.
Third Quarter
BT: Jackson Shramek 4 run (run failed), 8:33.
PA: Riesgraf 4 run (Stewart kick), 2:23.
Fourth Quarter
PA: Bergmann 40 run (Stewart kick), 9:40.
PA: Bergmann 14 run (C. Mann pass from Seifert), 6:55.
BT: Evan Nehring 35 pass from Ethan Knisley (Shramek run), 4:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): B-T (38-166): Shramek 25-124, Knisley 13-42. Pepin/Alma (40-231): Bergmann 21-166, Riesgraf 9-37, Evan Olson 3-23, Seifert 2-9, Trenton Krzoska 3-0, Justin Bergmann 2-(-4).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Blair-Taylor: Knisley 8-18-2-121. Pepin/Alma: Seifert 10-18-0-179.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Blair-Taylor: Nehring 7-99, Gabe Armitage 1-22. Pepin/Alma: Olson 4-79, Mann 3-43, Stewart 2-30, Riesgraf 1-27.
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8
CFC;7;13;7;7;— 34
Augusta;0;0;0;8;— 8
First Quarter
CFC: Drew Wicka 5 pass from Austin Arnburg (Grayden Barum kick).
Second Quarter
CFC: Arnburg 5 run (Barum kick).
CFC: Landen Halverson 26 pass from Arburg (kick failed).
Third Quarter
CFC: Tanner Schieffer 38 run (Barum kick).
Fourth Quarter
CFC: Gavin Rich 2 pass from Arnburg (Barum kick).
A: Jackson Laxson 9 run (Laxson run).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): CFC (41-86): Schieffer 24-102, Reed Schimdtknecht 3-4, Tye Popp 6-3, Arnburg 8-(-23). Augusta (19-100): Levi White 4-48, Laxson 7-42, Brennan King 3-7, Ben Dickinsen 4-7.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): CFC: Arnburg 13-20-1-235. Augusta: King 5-20-2-22.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): CFC: Halverson 4-114, Wicka 4-80, Rich 3-29, Schmidknecht 3-4. Augusta: White 1-7, Joe Shong 1-4, Dickinsen 2-3.
Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8
I/G;0;0;8;0;— 8
M-M;0;0;14;0;— 14
Third Quarter
MM: Hayden Fry 1 run (Ty Zeman run), 2:26.
IG: Ben Pyka 72 kick return (Tyler Kingsbury run), 2:14.
MM: Jackson Blaken 3 run (kick failed), 0:55.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): I/G (28-44): Ben Pyka 3-26, Nathan Pyka 4-12, Mason Gierok 8-7, Xavier Santillian 6-6, Kingsbury 7-(-7). Melrose-Mindoro (45-193): Blaken 12-67, Carter Sacia 17-66.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): I/G: Santillian 3-4-0-11, Hunter Guenther 1-3-1-0. Melrose-Mindoro: Zeman 5-14-0-120.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): I/G: B. Pyka 2-6, Kingsbury 2-5. Melrose-Mindoro: Quincy Carlson-Young 2-61, Blaken 2-38, Sacia 1-25, Tyler Nyman 1-7.
Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21
E-S;7;7;0;7;— 21
Whitehall;7;6;8;7;— 28
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum (34-242): Ryan Julson 24-180, Alex Anderson 8-59, Reede Brown 2-3. Whitehall: Not reported.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum: Carter Gunderson 4-10-1-117. Whitehall: Not reported.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eleva-Strum: Lagarrian Smith 2-77, Andersno 2-40. Whitehall: Not reported.
Bloomer 46, Barron 0
Bloomer;12;20;14;0;— 46
Barron;0;0;0;0;— 0
First Quarter
Bl: Gabe Prince 90 run (conversion failed).
Bl: Keegan Yohnk 1 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Bl: Jackson Omar 7 run (conversion failed).
Bl: Prince 50 run (conversion failed).
Bl: Prince 11 run (Prince run).
Third Quarter
Bl: Prince 12 run (Parker Ruff kick).
Bl: Zeke Strand 26 pass from Collin Crane (Ruff kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Bloomer: Prince 16-258, Omar 9-55, Ben Miller 5-50, Landyn Ludwigson 9-28, James McElroy 4-19, Mason Langman 3-18, Yohnk 2-(-11), Karsten Bergh 2-(-13), Team 5-21.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Bloomer: Prince 10-12-0-80, Collin Crane 1-1-0-26, Yohnk 1-5-1-10.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Bloomer: Evan Rogge 5-55, Zeke Strand 1-26, Ethan Rubenzer 1-10, Omar 1-9, Brok McCann 1-8, Karsten Bergh 2-5, Team 1-3.
St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
SCF;31;7;0;0;— 38
CW;0;0;7;0;— 7
First Quarter
SCF: Peyton Steffen 49 run (Aiden Meador run), 10:03.
SCF: Safety, 5:14.
SCF: Steffen 35 run (Meador run), 4:52.
SCF: Meador 1 run (Mayson Utgard kick), 4:41.
SCF: Meador 17 run (kick failed), 0:16.
Second Quarter
SCF: Kaden Clark 15 pass from Jayden Adams (Utgard kick), 0:35.
Third Quarter
CW: Wylee Huset 1 run (Jorstad run), 6:12.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): SCF (40-263): Steffen 6-107. C-W (28-103): Huset 11-69, Cade Johnson 8-27, J. Chamberlain 4-9, Lawson Davis 2-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): SCF: Adams 1-5-0-15, Brodie Allram 0-1-1-0.
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0
Prescott;0;0;0;0;— 0
B-W;28;21;0;0;— 49
First Quarter
BW: Masen Werner 5 run (Davis Paulsen kick), 8:13.
BW: Logan Gordon 17 run (Paulsen kick), 6:52.
BW: Gordon 2 run (Paulsen kick), 3:04.
BW: Sean Van Someren 39 pass from Werner (Paulsen kick), 1:44.
Second Quarter
BW: Werner 5 run (Paulsen kick), 9:03.
BW: Collin Fritts 6 pass from Werner (Paulsen kick), 5:54.
BW: Gavin Sell 34 pass from Cal Smith (E. Becker kick), 1:45.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Prescott (31-48): Barrett Temmers 14-57. Baldwin-Woodville (38-175): Smith 2-75, Werner 6-36, Gordon 8-31, Hush 4-19, Ryan Veenendall 3-14, Graiden Moniken 3-5, Taden Holldorf 6-3, Jackson Johansen 1-1, Ben Johnson 3-(-4), Evan Peterson 2-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Prescott: Teddy Bernick 3-11-1-30, Kobe Russell 2-5-0-28, Brody Linder 0-1-1-0. Baldwin-Woodville: Werner 6-8-0-132, Smith 1-2-0-34, Moniken 2-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Prescott: Joaquin Magee 1-27, Will Packard 2-16, Owen Bayer 1-14, Temmers 1-1. Baldwin-Woodville: Fritts 4-76, Van Someren 2-56, Sell 1-34.
