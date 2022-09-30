Manchester City vs. Manchester United best bets, betting odds, and expert prediction for Sunday derby match

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo hat-tricks: How many does Portugal superstar have in career for Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus?
Cristiano Ronaldo has an incredible 60 hat-tricks in his illustrious career. His latest one came in the 2021/22 season for Manchester United as the Red Devils fought off a Norwich City comeback to win 3-2 in Premier League play on April 16. The Portuguese forward scored all three goals for...
Haaland's Manchester derby revenge: Erling out to avenge father Alfie over shocking Roy Keane tackle
Erling Haaland's start to life at Manchester City has been nothing short of spectacular with 11 Premier League goals from seven games so far. The Norwegian looks set to dominate the Golden Boot race in the coming months with his self confident and gritty demeanour allowing him to shake of any potential adaptation nerves.
'If I'm a Kulusevski or Kane or Son, I'm questioning the way we're playing': Ally McCoist claims Antonio Conte's tactics aren't getting the best out of Tottenham's attacking players
Ally McCoist believes that Tottenham's attacking players will be questioning Antonio Conte's tactics. Tottenham drew 0-0 away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, following on from their 3-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal last weekend. In both matches Tottenham lacked quality in the final third and McCoist feels the likes...
