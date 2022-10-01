Leading Anaheim-based kitchen remodeling and cabinet refacing company, Mr. Cabinet Care, wins the best kitchen/bath remodeling award in the 2022 edition. Mr. Cabinet Care recently added another feather to its well-decorated hat as the family-owned remodeling company was voted Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling Company in the Best of Orange County balloting. In a related development, Mr. Cabinet Care also scooped the Best of the Southland - LA Times Edition awards. The company has grown tremendously over the years, serving more than 25,000 clients across Southern California and expanding from a 1,500-square-foot shop in Santa Ana to a 24,000-square-foot Anaheim factory.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO