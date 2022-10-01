ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Introducing the other candidates for Kansas Governor

Between news stories and campaign ads most Kansans are pretty familiar by now with the names Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt. But, did you know there are two other candidates for governor in Kansas?. "My name is Dennis Pyle." "My name is Seth Cordell." One is a farmer and state...
KANSAS STATE
garnett-ks.com

Has anyone seen Sharice Davids?

At the Review we’ve been trying to reach Kansas 3rd District Congresswoman Sharice Davids since before the August primary, but it seems she’s nowhere to be found. Our calls and emails all go unanswered by humans – only robot replies and requests to take some automated survey; messages left with staff at one of her campaign offices have not been acknowledged. No one returns calls or emails from her D.C. office.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
wichitaliberty.org

The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly

A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Sam Brownback
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Jeff Colyer
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Half-Staff Flags Monday

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#U S Citizenship#Election Fraud#U S Mexico#Senate#Republicans#The Hutchinson News
KSN News

14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
travel2next.com

10 National Parks In Kansas

The sunflower state of Kansas is one of the more overlooked U.S. states when it comes to tourism. Kansas is one of the world’s leading producers of wheat and is often referred to as the ‘Breadbasket of the World’. But Kansas has more to offer than wheat and the legacy of Dorothy’s shiny red shoes.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Date set for Evergy to explain $1.2B increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State regulators are still looking for answers about why Evergy’s capital expenditure projections jumped by $1.2 billion. On Tuesday, they announced that Evergy will appear during an online workshop on Dec. 13 to explain the jump. Last month, the Kansas Corporation Commission said the company’s capital spending plan filed this year increased dramatically […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy