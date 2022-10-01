At the Review we’ve been trying to reach Kansas 3rd District Congresswoman Sharice Davids since before the August primary, but it seems she’s nowhere to be found. Our calls and emails all go unanswered by humans – only robot replies and requests to take some automated survey; messages left with staff at one of her campaign offices have not been acknowledged. No one returns calls or emails from her D.C. office.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO