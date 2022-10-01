Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Well-known, polarizing Kris Kobach faces newcomer Chris Mann for Kansas attorney general
Overland Park — The final challenge for Republican Kris Kobach’s political rebound may depend on how strongly Kansas voters feel about national Democrats and how much they fear a liberal agenda seeping into their state. Or it may hinge on how they perceive his firebrand reputation that made...
KAKE TV
Introducing the other candidates for Kansas Governor
Between news stories and campaign ads most Kansans are pretty familiar by now with the names Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt. But, did you know there are two other candidates for governor in Kansas?. "My name is Dennis Pyle." "My name is Seth Cordell." One is a farmer and state...
garnett-ks.com
Has anyone seen Sharice Davids?
At the Review we’ve been trying to reach Kansas 3rd District Congresswoman Sharice Davids since before the August primary, but it seems she’s nowhere to be found. Our calls and emails all go unanswered by humans – only robot replies and requests to take some automated survey; messages left with staff at one of her campaign offices have not been acknowledged. No one returns calls or emails from her D.C. office.
Former U.S. Sen. Kassebaum endorses Democrat Kelly in Kansas governor’s race
Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum endorses for reelection Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly rather than GOP nominee Derek Schmidt. The post Former U.S. Sen. Kassebaum endorses Democrat Kelly in Kansas governor’s race appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
National Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’
TOPEKA — The National Journal’s updated analysis of compelling gubernatorial campaigns raised questions about evolution of the tight race between Republican nominee Derek Schmidt and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly, who was elected governor in 2018 after defeating Republican Kris Kobach, began her reelection campaign in red-state Kansas...
What local lawmakers are doing about pelvic exams without consent
Local lawmakers want to see bills passed that require doctors and doctors-in-training to ask patients for explicit consent before doing a pelvic exam on them while they're unconscious.
LJWORLD
Kansas gets ready to send tax dollars to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number of customers she...
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
ksal.com
Half-Staff Flags Monday
Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs
Pratt Industries on Monday opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘We’re live, we’re local’: Kansas Public Radio marks 70 years on the air appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Wheat Leaders Sign Purchase Letter of Intent with Taiwan Flour Mills Association
Kansas agricultural leaders inked a deal with a Taiwanese delegation on September 16 that will directly benefit wheat producers, thanks to a commitment to purchase 69.8 million bushels of U.S. wheat, worth approximately $567 million from U.S. farmers over the next two years. Kansas Wheat Commission Chairman Gary Millershaski, who...
Kansas farmer reports crops doing well despite drought conditions
Drought conditions exist through much of Kansas and one farmer is seeing the impact. Lucas Heinen grows corn and soybeans at his farm in Brown County, Kansas.
travel2next.com
10 National Parks In Kansas
The sunflower state of Kansas is one of the more overlooked U.S. states when it comes to tourism. Kansas is one of the world’s leading producers of wheat and is often referred to as the ‘Breadbasket of the World’. But Kansas has more to offer than wheat and the legacy of Dorothy’s shiny red shoes.
Date set for Evergy to explain $1.2B increase
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State regulators are still looking for answers about why Evergy’s capital expenditure projections jumped by $1.2 billion. On Tuesday, they announced that Evergy will appear during an online workshop on Dec. 13 to explain the jump. Last month, the Kansas Corporation Commission said the company’s capital spending plan filed this year increased dramatically […]
