bigislandnow.com
Man from Captain Cook charged with multiple drug-related crimes and forgery
Hawai‘i Island police have charged 41-year-old Matthew B. Cummings of Captain Cook with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, promotion of a detrimental drug in the second degree, forgery in the first degree and drug paraphernalia.
bigislandnow.com
Police identify homicide victim discovered buried in Ka‘ū District in late July
The homicide victim discovered buried in the Ka‘ū District in late July 2022 has been identified by Hawai’i Island police as 36-year-old George “Eddie” Dodge of Mountain View. Dodge was reported missing on July 7, 2022, after not being seen or heard from for a...
bigislandnow.com
Body of former Big Island resident pulled from Washington State river
Authorities are investigating the death of a former Big Island resident pulled from the Columbia River in Washington State. A fisherman discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they received the report from the angler at around 12:56 p.m. of possible human remains.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for October 03, 2022
Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 86 near the shore to 70 to 75 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 53 at 4000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
