Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 86 near the shore to 70 to 75 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 53 at 4000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO