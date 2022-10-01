ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung-report

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed on Tuesday a long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), but did not propose the South Korean firm to invest in the British company, a local media reported on Wednesday.
