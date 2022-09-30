ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

Four plead guilty in financial aid fraud case involving sham university in Columbus

ATLANTA -- Four individuals pleaded guilty recently to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Ala.; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
COLUMBUS, GA
Connecticut escapee caught in Henry County

McDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Saturday. Forenza Rakemm Murphy, 31, walked away from a Halfway House in Bridgeport, Conn., on Aug. 8 where he was serving time for robbery.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
REACTION: What Happened to Georgia Tonight?

Under the current college football format, you have to damn near be perfect. In the history of the four-team playoff, never has a two-loss football team managed to make the college football playoff. Meaning for a program like Georgia, you either have to survive your regular season schedule unphased, or...
ATLANTA, GA

