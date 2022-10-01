Aspen traffic is lately much discussed in your newspaper. That has actually been a topic of discussion for decades. One early suggestion was a tunnel under the open space to a bridge rising up to Main Street. Many took a dim view of arriving through a tunnel. But also discussed was a viaduct, which is an elevated roadway. My hometown Seattle had the Alaskan Way Viaduct for 7 decades that carried SR 99 over the waterfront. It was replaced with a tunnel in 2019 as it was no longer earthquake safe.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO