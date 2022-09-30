Read full article on original website
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Show up and do the work, while working together’: Mayor Lori Palmeri discusses her plan of action to run for State Assembly
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Mayor Lori Palmeri, who is a candidate running for State Assembly District 54. Palmeri, who has been the Mayor of Oshkosh since 2019, describes her decision to run for State Assembly. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
dailydodge.com
Authorities Stress Crisis Help Line After Suicide in Fond du Lac
(Fond du Lac) Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department are highlighting resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of a suicide death Friday evening. Reports indicate that the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call originating in cities after-hours lobby from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia resident. The male indicated he wanted to commit suicide, and while on the phone with dispatchers, shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later and located the individual who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to SSM Health St Agnes Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities are reminding residents that if they or someone they know is facing a mental health crisis they can call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline, or the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535, or if in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency to dial 911.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Evers ad hypocritical; vote Tim Michels for Governor on Nov. 8 | By Gary Brussat
September 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – I, like many others, agree that there are too many negative political ads. Ironically, one of the more “positive” ads has Governor Tony Evers stating that he will “work with the other side.” I find this ad to be hypocritical.
wearegreenbay.com
cwbradio.com
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
radioplusinfo.com
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
CBS 58
Sheboygan man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have identified the victim as Todd A. Hitsman. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police say. SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police say they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Sept. 29 around 4:57p.m.
radioplusinfo.com
9-30-22 recent gas price spike
The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
