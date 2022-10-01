Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis edges Waseca in section dual
The Red Wing girls tennis team played extremely well to end to the regular season, gained some extra confidence in the Big 9 tournament and are moving on the section playoffs. The 11th-seeded Wingers defeated No. 6 Waseca 4-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of team play in Section 1AA.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Oct. 3
Lake City swept Dover-Eyota 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 for its eighth win of the season. The Tigers got 12 kills from Natalie LaBonte. Molly Dudley added six kills. Kaitlin Schmidt tallied 16 digs. Ella Blaser and Emma Narum combined for 25 assists to guide the offense. Serving for the Tigers was...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis set to begin Section 1AA tournament
Coming off the Big 9 conference tournament on Saturday, the Red Wing girls tennis team earned the 11th seed in the Section 1AA team tournament. The Wingers travel to take on No. 6 Waseca on Tuesday at 4 p.m. In the Big 9 tournament, Hannah Kosek won the third place...
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
Sentencing Tuesday for man who killed youth baseball coach Jay Boughton
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Golden Rule visits Red Wing
Over time veterans and spokespeople have continuously advocated for peace and the halt to usage of nuclear weapons. The Golden Rule sailboat has been a symbol that conveys this message since it first set sail in 1958. The boat sailed into the Marshall Islands to protest the use of nuclear...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Fire breaks out at Maple Grove's Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery
MAPLE GROVE, Minn.-- A large fire broke out Sunday morning at a greenhouse in Maple Grove.Firefighters called in extra help from Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley to battle the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery. It was reported around 3:30 a.m. by someone driving by the greenhouse.The three-alarm fire was eventually extinguished.It's not known yet what started the fire.No one was in the business at the time the fire was called in, and no firefighters were injured.
californiaexaminer.net
Elementary Teacher Killed In Minnesota Aircraft Accident
A tiny aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota over the weekend, killing three people, one of whom was an elementary school teacher. Hermantown police said a Cessna 172 crashed into the house’s second story on Saturday night, then came to a halt in the backyard, not far from the Duluth International Airport.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church mouse: Both sides now
I wanted to get a closer look at the newly constructed outdoor worship space in Old Frontenac. My husband and I both remember driving past there previously and admiring the natural appearing amphitheater-like setting. I believe I even wondered out loud if there were ever worship services conducted there. There...
kvrr.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. Empting says the pickup driver...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Charlotte Huppert
Feb. 14, 1941 - Sept. 26, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Charlotte Huppert, 81, Hager City, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 26, in Kinnic Health Nursing Home and Rehab. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Big River in River Falls. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Prescott, Wis.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fall Festival returns this weekend
The annual Red Wing Fall Festival is this weekend with some new exciting attractions. This year marks the 56th annual Fall Festival. More than 100 artists will be featured throughout downtown. “Each year, we plan and we partner so that the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival offers our community much...
redlakenationnews.com
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple
EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
