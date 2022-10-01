Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County
As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
Aspen Times
Rogers: ATW, Aspen continue to buck national media trends
The Aspen Times Weekly has languished for a long time. Call it Sisyphus. I watched from that other valley for nearly two decades as the ATW flagged, then was reborn, re-energized, surely for good this time, at last, things looking up. Only to slip and the cycle begin again. No...
Aspen Times
Palmer: Helpful tips
Dear John Kuney of Ojai, California: In answer to your letter (The Aspen Times, Sept. 29) here are two simple solutions to your finding senior parking at the Hunter Creek trailhead:. One is to make an earlier start. The other is to take High Mountain Taxi to the trailhead. Make...
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Aspen Times
Hunter: Take a high route
Aspen traffic is lately much discussed in your newspaper. That has actually been a topic of discussion for decades. One early suggestion was a tunnel under the open space to a bridge rising up to Main Street. Many took a dim view of arriving through a tunnel. But also discussed was a viaduct, which is an elevated roadway. My hometown Seattle had the Alaskan Way Viaduct for 7 decades that carried SR 99 over the waterfront. It was replaced with a tunnel in 2019 as it was no longer earthquake safe.
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
Aspen Times
Idhammar: Grateful to Aspen Thrift Shop
I write in gratitude to the ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop. Aspen Youth Center was a recipient of recent funds, and our staff, board, families and, most importantly, our kids thank you for your support. Generosity like yours helps us remain free for all youth in fourth through 12th grade, from Aspen to Parachute.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed
With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
Aspen Times
Anderson: Most enlightened choice
I worked with Michael Buglione as a colleague at the Sheriff’s Office for years and as a fellow volunteer at the Hope Center when it first started. He is experienced. With 17 years in law enforcement, both as a patrol officer and as director of operations, he will as newly-elected sheriff take the reins on day one.
KKTV
Colorado man attacked by a bear in his yard, search for the wild animal underway
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A New Castle man is expected to recover after he was reportedly attacked by a bear in his home, marking a second bear attack in the small community this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 at night,...
Aspen Times
Farrell: Buglione for sheriff
During my nine years as a guidance counselor at Aspen High School, I had the pleasure of working with Michael Buglione while he was a deputy in the Sheriff’s Office. He was on our campus weekly to touch base with students and staff as well as work closely with our beloved school resource officer, Paul Hufnagle.
Aspen Times
Wallison: DiSalvo has shown wisdom
Being in the midst of an election this year brought back memories of another election year: 2012. I was the chair of the Pitkin County Republicans, and we had our first ever campaign headquarters in Aspen. They were in the old Poppie’s building at the S Curves. Some time...
Aspen Times
Holloway: She’ll get things done
Erin Smiddy, who is running for Pitkin County commissioner, is a dear friend. I have known her for over 30 years in different capacities. Not only was she a classmate, but she also was a neighbor, then boss and overall a friend who you could count on. She is a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
Aspen Times
Grauer: Shouldn’t take that money
Just because a non-profit foundation chose doping-disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong to star in a “celebrity pickleball” fundraiser does not mean the Aspen School District should accept the proceeds. The school board has an ethical duty to reject them since accepting them would endorse Armstrong as a sports’ hero...
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park
The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
