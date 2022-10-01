Read full article on original website
Related
readingismysuperpower.org
Top Ten Tuesday: Fictional Bookstores I Want to Visit
Happy Tuesday, dear readers! Today’s theme for Top Ten Tuesday is all about bookstores, so I decided to look at fictional bookstores that I want to visit – if only they actually existed! What is something about a bookstore that makes you want to check it out? For me, it’s got to have a certain charm (I mean, besides the charm of all those books in one place haha) and a definite cozy vibe going on. These fictional bookstores fit the bill for me. What about you?
readingismysuperpower.org
Guest Post (and a Giveaway!): DiAnn Mills & Concrete Evidence
It’s always a treat to have a visit from author DiAnn Mills, and today she’s here to talk about her new suspense Concrete Evidence and ways to seek justice in our daily lives. CONCRETE EVIDENCE by DiAnn Mills. GENRE: Inspirational Romantic Suspense. PUBLISHER: Tyndale House. RELEASE DATE: October...
Noah and Olivia are most popular baby names in England and Wales
Noah has ended Oliver’s eight-year reign as the most popular boy’s name in England and Wales, but Olivia continues to be the most common name for girls. Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows Noah took the boys’ No 1 slot, while Olivia is top for girls for a sixth successive year.
U.K.・
readingismysuperpower.org
Some Goodreads Giveaways and Weekly Update for October 2
Happy Sunday and Happy October!!! Here are the Goodreads giveaways ending the week of October 2 that I thought might be of interest to y’all. Best of luck to each of you!. As always, clicking on the covers will take you to the giveaways and neither myself nor my blog are in any way affiliated with Goodreads or its giveaways. All giveaways are US only unless otherwise indicated.
Comments / 0