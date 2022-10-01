Greenbelt will mark the 27th anniversary of the New Deal Café on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a free music festival. The Crazy Quilt Music Festival will feature music, dancing, special activities for kids and lots and lots of bubbles, starting at 11 a.m. outdoors at the Roosevelt Center, moving indoors to the cafe at 8 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

