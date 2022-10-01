Read full article on original website
Andover football players help cleaning crew after win at Eisenhower
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the state’s best games last Friday ended with Andover eking out a 27-25 win at Eisenhower in Goddard. But it’s what members of the Andover High School football team did after the game that stood out for all the right reasons. After...
WATCH: Southeast of Saline holds off Clay Center to stay perfect
GYPSUM, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Trojans QB Luke Gebhardt was responsible for all four touchdowns, two in the air and two on the ground, in leading Southeast of Saline to a hard fought 26-14 win over Clay Center Friday night. The SES defense shut down a Clay Center offense...
Mucker’s big day leads Valley Center to 4-1 start
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Behind a 340 yard rushing performance from junior Dai’mont Mucker, Valley Center improved to 4-1 on the season with a 43-36 win over Salina Central Friday night. It was the second straight game with more than 300 yards on the ground for Mucker.
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
‘They don’t expect it’: Kansan builds an antique park in his backyard
An Augusta man's dream of collecting and sharing historical pieces with the world has become a reality.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Man charged after riding on the back of a semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was charged with being intoxicated in public and joyriding after authorities said he rode on the back of a semi truck's trailer for more than 100 miles from Kansas to Oklahoma. According to the Guthrie News Page, Dustin Slocum's journey started in Wichita...
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Man hurt in early-morning shooting in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 38-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side. Officers were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pinecrest, near 13th and Oliver. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: First of two cold fronts, rain chances remain spotty
The first of two cold fronts this week is currently cutting across the region. It has triggered two areas of rain. One up north and the other in the southwest. This front will encounter drier air which will eat away at the southcentral part of the state’s chance for moisture.
Head-on collision in western Salina injures one driver
A local woman was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in western Salina. Cory Newell, 36, of Salina, was westbound in the 1500 block of W. Crawford Street when his 2020 Ford transit van was struck head on by a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Mahala Shepherd, 29, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
