Inman, KS

catchitkansas.com

Andover football players help cleaning crew after win at Eisenhower

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the state’s best games last Friday ended with Andover eking out a 27-25 win at Eisenhower in Goddard. But it’s what members of the Andover High School football team did after the game that stood out for all the right reasons. After...
ANDOVER, KS
catchitkansas.com

WATCH: Southeast of Saline holds off Clay Center to stay perfect

GYPSUM, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Trojans QB Luke Gebhardt was responsible for all four touchdowns, two in the air and two on the ground, in leading Southeast of Saline to a hard fought 26-14 win over Clay Center Friday night. The SES defense shut down a Clay Center offense...
CLAY CENTER, KS
catchitkansas.com

Mucker’s big day leads Valley Center to 4-1 start

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Behind a 340 yard rushing performance from junior Dai’mont Mucker, Valley Center improved to 4-1 on the season with a 43-36 win over Salina Central Friday night. It was the second straight game with more than 300 yards on the ground for Mucker.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KSN News

52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man hurt in early-morning shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 38-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side. Officers were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pinecrest, near 13th and Oliver. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Head-on collision in western Salina injures one driver

A local woman was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in western Salina. Cory Newell, 36, of Salina, was westbound in the 1500 block of W. Crawford Street when his 2020 Ford transit van was struck head on by a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Mahala Shepherd, 29, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS

