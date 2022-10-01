New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finalizing a deal to use a Norwegian cruise ship as migrant processing and housing center: City says luxury liner is cheaper alternative to tent shelters

A surge of migrants into New York City tied to 'President Joe Biden's southern border crisis,' could find themselves living in a massive Norwegian Cruise Ship, as Mayor Eric Adams is tipped to finalize a deal with the cruise line.

A source speaking to The Post, told the publication that Adams would like to lease the luxury liner for six months, dock it at Staten Island's Homeport and use it to house and process migrants before they enter the city's shelter system.

Migrants living on board the ship would be allowed to move freely, with preliminary estimates showing that the plan will be 'cheaper than erecting another tent city,' as seen in the Bronx.

About 15,500 migrants have made their way to New York according to City Hall estimates, with Adams predicting a swell of 75,000 which would strain the shelter system to 'breaking point.'

New York City's huge system of homeless shelters has been straining to accommodate the unexpected new flow of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

A tent city is among the plans to accommodate 13,000 asylum seekers who have been bused into the city as part of a campaign by governors to disrupt federal border policies.

The first few tents have been erected at Orchard Beach in a remote corner of the Bronx, where public transportation is limited. Officials are also said to be looking into other areas.

Once complete, rows and rows of cots will be set up with the tent heated, as cooler autumn nights in the city take hold.

City officials said the facilities - which they call 'humanitarian emergency response and relief centers' - would only house migrants for up to four days while the city arranged other types of shelter.

The mayor has also pleaded with the White House for $500 million in emergency funding to pay for just one year of migrant services.

It is unclear whether Adams has made a deal with Homeport, a former naval station on the northeastern shore of Staten Island, the source told The Post.

Adams has not confirmed plans as yet saying that his office will be transparent when a deal is brokered.

'When we get an announcement of any type of deal, we will make it public with a level of transparency,' he said.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella told The Post that City Hall had alerted him to the plan and that he'd asked the Independent Budget Office for a cost estimate of the impact of the migrant crisis on the city.

'This thing is still very preliminary which is good because how is this becoming a Staten Island problem? This is a federal problem,' he said.

'Also, this pier is problematic. There's no electricity there. Whatever they're doing here it's unsustainable.'

Fosella said the idea of housing migrants should not become 'Staten Island's problem.'

'I am not for this cruise. Let's avoid cruising for a bruising. What's next? RVs on the street? These problems should not become Staten Island's problem.'

U.S. representative for New York's 11th congressional district, Nicole Malliotakis, called the plan 'ludicrous.'

'Both Biden and Adams refuse to address the root of the problem and, instead, continue to incentivize illegal immigration,' she said.

'Secure our borders, reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' and add judges to hear legitimate asylum cases quickly. Democrats have abdicated their responsibility but when Republicans take the House we will put an end to this nonsense.'

Meanwhile, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli said he 'knew this could be a possibility.'

'Until Biden shuts off the border, I am not sure how we can continue to accommodate these people without taking over every inch of parkland with tent cities,' he said.

'This arguably may be a more reasonable way to cope with the crisis than people might think.'

Locals have said the step could create a divide within the community.

One man said: 'I don't like any plan where they take a bunch of people, throw a label on them and throw them all in one place,' he said.

'I don't think it allows people to become involved in society as equal people. You've labeled them and then all of a sudden it just puts everybody three steps backward towards any kind of assimilation.'

Another said: 'I have no problem with migrants being part of the community. I do feel that the boat is a little bit isolated from being in the community.'

Many of the migrants arriving have been bused into the city as part of a campaign by governors to disrupt federal border policies

In the past 11 months border officials in the United States have arrested more than 2 million illegal immigrants at the southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP encountered 203,597 migrants at the southern border in August alone, which is a slight uptick from the crossings in July.

Since October 2021, CBP has recorded encountering 2,150,639 migrants who have crossed over the border from Mexico – and since the start of Biden's time in office has had run-ins with more than 3.5 million.

These figures do not include the amount of migrants who have crossed over the border and evaded CBP agents.

Vice President Kamala Harris was put in charge of the migration crisis by Biden – and her office quickly branded the role as addressing 'root causes' of migration rather than the issues at the border.

Republicans have chastised the Biden administration for ignoring the prevailing crisis, especially as the number of deaths along the border have reached record-breaking numbers.

In September, preliminary figures show that 30 migrants have died along the border – adding to the total toll of 782 deaths in Fiscal Year 2022.

That figure surpassed the previous record reached in Fiscal Year 2021 when more than 557 deaths were reported.