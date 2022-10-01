Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Column: Japan contemplating alliance with US Tour and Europe
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has made quite the splash in the golf world, and there are ripple effects. The latest one involves the Japan Golf Tour. Its chairman is Isao Aoki. He sent a memo to Japanese players last week indicating the PGA Tour and European tour are interested in having an alliance with the Japan tour. Aoki says it’s clear that Japanese players cannot enjoy the benefits of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf at the moment. Aoki says key to any Japanese decision is creating a path to the PGA Tour, European tour or the Korn Ferry Tour.
Idaho8.com
Olympic pentathlon eyes ‘Ninja Warrior’ courses for survival
The sport of modern pentathlon hopes to stave off Olympic removal by possibly adding “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle courses. The show-jumping component of the five-event competition has become an issue after a German coach was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. As it stands now, modern pentathlon in its current form will be off the program after the 2024 Paris Games. To get back on, the organization is testing out obstacle-course racing to replace show jumping. Which means ring swings and rope mazes could take center stage for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It could be the scene that saves a sport facing a major crossroads.
Idaho8.com
US captain Johnson: Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
ROME (AP) — Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year’s Ryder Cup, he’ll be an integral member of the U.S. team. Captain Zach Johnson says at the year-to-go ceremonies in Rome that “given who he is and what he’s all about, I can tell you right now, I don’t know if he’ll be here next year, but he’ll be a part of this team in some capacity.” Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice captain in 2018. But he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. Next year’s event will be held on the hilly Marco Simone course outside Rome.
GOLF・
Chinese Blockbuster ‘Home Coming’ Getting Global Theatrical Release Courtesy of CMC Pictures (Exclusive)
After performing solidly at home, China’s latest nationalistic blockbuster, Home Coming, is heading out into the world. The film topped China’s National Day holiday box office last weekend with a $60 million debut. It has since climbed to $117 million, with local ticketing service Maoyan projecting a finishing total of around $240 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningFrench Film Industry Figures Sign Open Letter Supporting Women-Led Protests in IranRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production Starts Building on the domestic success, Beijing-based distributor CMC Pictures has set the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
US and South Korea test-fire missiles in continued response after North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea launched four missiles off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The test was the allies’ second exercise in under 24 hours, following a provocative test-launch Tuesday morning by neighboring...
Idaho8.com
Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
PARIS (AP) — Paris has decided against broadcasting World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, tells reporters in Paris the decision is due to “the environmental and social” impact. He cited “air-conditioned stadiums” and “the conditions in which these facilities have been built”. The move comes despite the city’s football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments. A growing number of French cities are also refusing to erect screens to publicly broadcast the World Cup despite France being the defending champion.
Idaho8.com
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
UEFA・
Comments / 0