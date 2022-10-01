Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Jerod and Jacob Smith, twin defensive ends for Loomis Chaffee, stole show in prep school game filled with top talent
AVON — Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Avon Old Farms student body, dressed in white, arrived yelling and screaming before settling into the stands. Early in the first quarter, Loomis Chaffee students, dressed in black, poured out of buses and onto their team’s sidelines. The entirety of Ryan...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney ends Oktoberfest with 20th Annual Running of the Wieners
SIDNEY, Neb. — Oktoberfest in rural Nebraska ended on Sunday with one of its most popular events. The 20th annual Running of the Wieners started at 1:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The dog race has five different divisions. The Little Sizzler’s is for six weeks to one-year-old;...
Eyewitness News
Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute. Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side. There are no word on injuries at this time. Officials...
Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen stops in Sidney with Lieutenant governor running mate
SIDNEY, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen, who is running for governor, spoke to a group of people at Highby's Outdoors on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Pillen said it was his first time at the local coffee corner and hunting shop. Pillen was able to bring his lieutenant governor running...
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
News Channel Nebraska
SBPS in secure status due to suspicious persons
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff Public Schools went in to secure status Monday afternoon, and a few hours later were no longer in 'secure' status. Around 1:57 p.m. MT, SBPS said the buildings have been placed in 'secure' statues while the Scottsbluff Police Department investigates a report of suspicious individuals in the area of Scottsbluff High School.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
New Britain Herald
Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police
PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Administration to present new learning plan
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney School Administration has finalized a new learning plan to focus on three main development categories. The Administration has been working to update their strategic learning plan. Director of Curriculum Assessment and Instruction, Sheri Ehler is presenting the new learning plan to the school board on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
Eyewitness News
Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
Eyewitness News
Jeff Dunham coming to Hartford this winter
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jeff Dunham penciled in a Hartford stop on his “Still Not Canceled” tour. The comedian ventriloquist is scheduled to perform at the XL Center on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The XL Center said tickets...
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
News Channel Nebraska
Possible gas leak forces evacuation of two Sidney businesses Monday
SIDNEY - Two Sidney businesses were evacuated Monday morning due to a fear of a natural gas leak at the Interstate 80 interchange in Sidney. Customers and staff at Fat Dogs and Three Margaritas were asked to leave their buildings when the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
recordpatriot.com
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign
WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
Thomaston police say lost child has been identified
THOMASTON, Conn. — Police said a child who was found has been identified. Thomaston police had asked for help Saturday evening. Police said in an email Sunday morning that the case was resolved. No other details were released. The child was found in Thomaston. --- Have a story idea...
