A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. According to the Cass County Sheriff, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.

CENTER CITY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO