lptv.org
Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds
The city of Brainerd was awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help deal with some of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday’s city council meeting, a workshop was scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 PM to discuss how those funds will be spent.
Watercraft Inspectors Prevent Introduction of Starry Stonewort to Lake Superior
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources watercraft inspectors recently prevented the introduction of starry stonewort to Lake Superior, which is currently not known to be infested with the harmful invasive species. According to a release from the department, a DNR watercraft inspector saw what appeared to be grass in the motor...
One Dead Following ATV Rollover at Foothills State Forest
A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. According to the Cass County Sheriff, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.
Local Educator Gives Loon Presentation at New York Mills Public Library
Did you know that Minnesota is the only state with the loon as its state bird? That’s just one of the many fun facts about the animal that was taught by Steve Maanum during his presentation on loons, held last week at the New York Mills Public Library. Maanum’s...
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
Heritage Church of Baxter Celebrates 100 Years
A big milestone has been accomplished by Heritage Church in Baxter. Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the church celebrated 100 years of serving the community. Churches come and go from time to time, and those that stay find it remarkable to hit that 100-year anniversary. For Heritage Church, they have hit that mark and so much more.
