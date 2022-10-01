Read full article on original website
Related
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
Idaho8.com
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Idaho8.com
Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
PARIS (AP) — Paris has decided against broadcasting World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, tells reporters in Paris the decision is due to “the environmental and social” impact. He cited “air-conditioned stadiums” and “the conditions in which these facilities have been built”. The move comes despite the city’s football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments. A growing number of French cities are also refusing to erect screens to publicly broadcast the World Cup despite France being the defending champion.
Idaho8.com
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Former Lebanese ambassador holds sit-in at Beirut bank amid new wave of heists
A former Lebanese ambassador held a sit-in at his bank outside of the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, refusing to leave until he received his money, his wife has told CNN. Georges Siam’s bank is one of four branches across Lebanon that were held-up by depositors demanding their savings on Tuesday.
Idaho8.com
Inter strikes 1st blow in CL fight for 2nd with Barcelona
MILAN (AP) — It’s advantage Inter Milan in what has been billed the fight for second spot in Group C of the Champions League. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time as Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 to move second behind Bayern Munich. Both sides also had goals disallowed and Barcelona hit the post. Bayern routed Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 earlier Tuesday to maintain its perfect start to the competition and it has also yet to concede a goal. That leaves Barcelona and Inter seemingly fighting it out for second spot and the battle will resume at Camp Nou next Wednesday.
Idaho8.com
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin signs annexation of occupied regions into Russian law; Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns – live
Russian President formally signs law annexing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho8.com
Column: Japan contemplating alliance with US Tour and Europe
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has made quite the splash in the golf world, and there are ripple effects. The latest one involves the Japan Golf Tour. Its chairman is Isao Aoki. He sent a memo to Japanese players last week indicating the PGA Tour and European tour are interested in having an alliance with the Japan tour. Aoki says it’s clear that Japanese players cannot enjoy the benefits of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf at the moment. Aoki says key to any Japanese decision is creating a path to the PGA Tour, European tour or the Korn Ferry Tour.
Idaho8.com
US captain Johnson: Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
ROME (AP) — Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year’s Ryder Cup, he’ll be an integral member of the U.S. team. Captain Zach Johnson says at the year-to-go ceremonies in Rome that “given who he is and what he’s all about, I can tell you right now, I don’t know if he’ll be here next year, but he’ll be a part of this team in some capacity.” Woods was a player on eight Ryder Cup teams and a vice captain in 2018. But he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. Next year’s event will be held on the hilly Marco Simone course outside Rome.
GOLF・
Idaho8.com
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp legislature, the Federation Council, on...
Idaho8.com
Champions League: Inter beats Barça; Napoli, Bayern win big
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s high-powered attack faltered against Inter Milan and the Italian club has gained an edge in the battle for second place in their Champions League group. Bayern Munich and Napoli continued to impress and Club Brugge earned a surprising third straight victory. Inter defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home to move into position to grab the second qualifying spot in Group C. The group is led by Bayern Munich after it comfortably defeated Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 to set a 31-match unbeaten record in the competition’s group stage. Napoli impressed with a 6-1 win at Ajax. Club Brugge beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 at home.
Idaho8.com
Russian officials criticize retreat from key Donetsk city after Putin annexed region
Russian officials have criticized their military leadership following the retreat of Russian forces from the strategic eastern city of Lyman, in the Donetsk region, underlining concerns that Moscow could be eyeing nuclear weapons on the battlefield. A Russian lawmaker and former army commander told Soloviev Live, a digital pro-Kremlin channel...
Ukraine war – live: Putin attacks Kyiv city with Kamikaze drone amid southern advance
Russia has lashed out with a Kamikaze drone strike in the heart of Ukraine’s Kyiv oblast this morning, according to the regional governor.The drone attack on Bila Tserkva city damaged some infrastructure and started a fire, with one person injured, Kyiv’s governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation. Dozens of settlements have already...
Indonesian president visits city where stadium stampede killed 131 people
Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived on Wednesday in the city of Malang, where a stadium stampede killed at least 131 people in one of the deadliest disasters in football history. The Malang police chief was replaced Monday, nine officers were suspended and 19 others were put under investigation over the disaster in the stadium, according to police.
Hong Kong shares soar 6%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 6% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.8% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.
'Above the law': Indonesia stampede puts focus on police force
The Indonesian stadium stampede that left 131 people dead has sparked anger against the nation's police, whom critics have long accused of using excessive violence. Indonesia's Commission for Disappeared and Victims of Violence, or Kontras, recorded 677 incidents of violence by police between July 2021 and June this year that left 59 people dead and 928 injured.
Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter purchase and offers vision of platform’s future
Elon Musk has broken his silence on his proposed $44bn purchase of Twitter and offered a vision of the social media platform’s future under his ownership.The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Tuesday to say that obtaining Twitter was the first step in creating a new “X” app, similar to China’s WeChat.“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” tweeted Mr Musk, hours after it emerged he had sent a letter to the Twitter board offering to go through with his purchase rather than fight them in court later this month.Mr Musk has spent the...
Comments / 0