Read full article on original website
Related
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
lakesarearadio.net
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Devastation in the...
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
kxlp941.com
Minnesota joins anti-trust lawsuit against two pesticide manufacturers
Minnesota has joined the federal government and 10 other states in an anti-trust lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, alleging those pesticide manufacturers of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to keep generic competitors out of the market. Attorney General Keith Ellison says ag producers aren’t the only people hurt by what he labels “corporate profiteering”:
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
millcitytimes.com
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
boreal.org
Parents, teens frustrated by lack of driver’s exam appointments throughout Minnesota
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) lack of appointment availability is due to limited resources and funding, DVS officials say. “This isn’t a life or death situation, but you want your kid to be able to take the test on their birthday,” said Adam Kristal, a Golden Valley parent.
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
WDIO-TV
Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase
Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Daily
Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins
SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
Minnesota Approves $575 Million Solar Farm, Is North Dakota Next?
Here comes the sun!...and the bill!
Moving to Minnesota? Might Want to Know about Other “Minnesota Freeze”
Minnesotan's have always prided themselves in being "Minnesota Nice". As seen HERE. We have sweatshirts, t-shirts and other merch with the actual saying on it. But is that always the case? Recently, someone took to reddit.com to ask if we had something like the "Seattle Freeze" because him and his wife are looking at moving to Minnesota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jim Schultz: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison shows "remarkable willingness" to lie about Feeding Our Future
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz says incumbent AG Kieth Ellison is lying about the $250 million dollar fraud case tied to the now closed charity Feeding Our Future. "it is incredibly disturbing that in this and many other matters the attorney general of Minnesota has remarkable...
lptv.org
One Dead Following ATV Rollover at Foothills State Forest
A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. According to the Cass County Sheriff, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
mprnews.org
Minnesota state auditor candidates disagree on role of office
In a subdivision in suburban Medina, Republican state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson went door to door to make his pitch to voters. The attorney and former CEO of a medical auditing company knocked, readied his hand-outs and then launched into his spiel about why he’s vying to unseat first-term DFL Auditor Julie Blaha.
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Comments / 0