Bemidji, MN

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest

Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay

More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Minnesota joins anti-trust lawsuit against two pesticide manufacturers

Minnesota has joined the federal government and 10 other states in an anti-trust lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, alleging those pesticide manufacturers of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to keep generic competitors out of the market. Attorney General Keith Ellison says ag producers aren’t the only people hurt by what he labels “corporate profiteering”:
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
BAUDETTE, MN
millcitytimes.com

Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards

Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase

Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins

SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

One Dead Following ATV Rollover at Foothills State Forest

A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. According to the Cass County Sheriff, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.
CENTER CITY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota state auditor candidates disagree on role of office

In a subdivision in suburban Medina, Republican state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson went door to door to make his pitch to voters. The attorney and former CEO of a medical auditing company knocked, readied his hand-outs and then launched into his spiel about why he’s vying to unseat first-term DFL Auditor Julie Blaha.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE

