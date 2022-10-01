SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th long ball of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings as catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in club history earn a win when the Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning. Torrens didn’t have any time to rest as he went from pitching to catching and was behind the plate for the second game. Seattle wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will face Toronto in the wild-card series.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO