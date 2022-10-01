WATCH: “How can you hate such a generous person?” Novak Djokovic’s heartwarming gesture of gifting his racquet leaves a young fan in tears

Read full article on original website
"The media has not been very nice to me because there is an agenda" - Djokovic slams media
Novak Djokovic slammed the media for pushing an agenda against him because of some choices he made in the past. Novak has come under a lot of public scrutinies because of his stance on not getting the virus vaccine. On the same grounds, the Serb was denied entry to the US Open and was deported back to Serbia before the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
ATP roundup: David Goffin stuns No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz
Belgium’s David Goffin stunned World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday in the
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal make history in ATP Rankings
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal made history together yesterday when they emerged as number one and number two in the world. This week marks the first time since August 7th 2000 that two players from the same nation have been ranked number one and number two on the ATP Ranking. They are Carlos Alcaraz who sits at number one and Rafael Nadal who returned to number two.
