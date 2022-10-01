“Really, really nice” – Rory McIlroy talks about playing with Dad Gerry who once won $342,000 betting on his son

Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish
With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Golf Digest
Watch Justin Thomas teach Jimmy Fallon—quite possibly the world’s worst club twirler—how to club twirl on The Tonight Show
As Justin Thomas freely admitted on Monday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,’ golfers don’t really have swagger. Composure? Sure. Confidence? Definitely. But swagger? Yeah, not so much. If any post-Tiger pro can be said to have it, however, it’s Thomas who showed...
Golf.com
One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field
The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub
Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
Golf.com
Jim “Bones” Mackay has a hilarious story about when he started caddying for Justin Thomas
As far as caddies go, Jim “Bones” Mackay has had quite the run — and he’s not done yet. Mackay caddied for Phil Mickelson for over two decades, and the duo won five majors and 41 PGA Tour tournaments. Mackay picked up Justin Thomas’ bag full-time in September 2021, and they won the PGA Championship in May.
Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
How a double bogey became the HIGH of Michelle Wie’s career
Like many pro athletes these days, Michelle Wie isn’t too keen about that big, scary word retirement. Serena Williams, not too keen for that word, either. Tom Brady, not too keen as well. And Wie, not a big fan of the weight the word “retire” holds. “The...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot
Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Ryder Cup will be ‘tough challenge’ for ‘underdogs’ Europe despite home advantage, says Luke Donald
Europe captain Luke Donald believes his side will be underdogs in next year’s Ryder Cup, despite having not tasted defeat on home soil for 30 years.Two-time major winner Zach Johnson, who said Tiger Woods will be part of his team “in some capacity”, is bidding to become the first American captain to win away from home since Tom Watson at The Belfry in 1993.The United States cruised to a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 and although three members of that team – Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – are ineligible after joining LIV Golf, Johnson...
Golf.com
Why Zach Johnson does NOT believe the U.S. will be Ryder Cup favorites
The future is bright for Team USA. They’re fresh off a 17.5-12.5 drubbing of the International squad in the Presidents Cup, and last fall they were similarly dominant in the Ryder Cup. Their talent pool is full of youth — half the team were rookies at Quail Hollow, and eight were younger than 30 — and the biggest issue facing each captain is figuring out who to leave off the team.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."
Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
Michael Bisping believes loneliness could be to blame for Conor McGregor’s recent actions: “The level of fame that he reached his astronomical and its very, very rare”
Michael Bisping has a theory on Conor McGregor’s bizarre behavior. McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA, but he comes across as unhinged more often than not with his tweet and delete sprees on social media. Recently, McGregor has taken aim at Bisping, who competed at light heavyweight and middleweight in his pro MMA career and has been retired since 2018.
UFC・
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Reveals The Last Thing He Said To Dr. Jerry Buss Before He Passed Away: “I Love You, I’ll Never Forget You."
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the most iconic NBA franchises right now, but that wasn't the case during the 1970s. The Lakers, just like the entire league, were struggling to bring fans to their arena. Additionally, the Purple and Gold weren't winning a lot of rings either.
Yardbarker
Former Cavs GM Reveals His First Impressions When He Saw LeBron James Playing Basketball: "He Was An Unselfish Player. He Was Athletic Like Jordan, And Had The Size And Feel Like Magic Johnson."
Playing in the NBA takes a big toll on an athlete's body, so playing for 20 years in the league and still being one of the best players in the world. But somehow LeBron James has managed to do that. James will turn 38 years old soon, but he is...
NBA・
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Looping for LIV Golf has been the best experience of my career
How is it workling at LIV Golf? I get asked this every day now, usually by other caddies and typically by text. I respond the same way: It’s f***ing great. For the first time in my career, caddies are treated like people. Does that sound melodramatic? Not if you’re a caddie on the PGA Tour.
GolfWRX
2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls secretly began tour seeding last week
We’re used to seeing new equipment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and indeed it’s the tournament at which Titleist has begun tour seeding for the next iteration of the Pro V1 golf ball in the past. This year, however, staffers apparently couldn’t wait until Vegas and “tour validation,” Titleist’s term for the process of tour seeding and feedback, actually began at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
Casey O’Neill reveals she was contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell due to her beef with an internet troll
UFC star Casey O’Neill has revealed that she was contacted by UFC executive Hunter Campbell after trying to set up a spar with a troll. Within the context of the UFC women’s flyweight division, Casey O’Neill is one of the most exciting fighters out there today. The 24-year-old has a seemingly endless amount of charisma, she’s 4-0 in the promotion and holds a 9-0 record as a mixed martial arts pro with five stoppages to her name.
UFC・
Comments / 0