ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

BetMGM Illinois Promo Code Offers $200 TD Bonus for Rams-49ers

If you are looking to bet the MNF game between the Rams and 49ers, this BetMGM Illinois promo code provides you with a superb offer. The Rams head to San Francisco to face the 49ers in an NFC West divisional clash to close out NFL Week 4. This offer gives you the chance to get a big return if either team scores a touchdown. In terms of ways to bet this game, this BetMGM Illinois new customer offer is too good to ignore.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 6

The college football season is rolling into Week 6, and ESPN’s SP+ has provided some score predictions for every game on the slate!. Coming out of Week 5, the divisional races remain muddled on both sides of the B1G, albeit for entirely different reasons. A trio of undefeated squads headlines the East while the West is a muddled mess of mediocrity.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bengals#Future Fanduel#Fanduel Sportsbook#Buckeye
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Nebraska-Rutgers showdown in Week 6

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will be the winner of Nebraska-Rutgers. The Cornhuskers got their first win under interim HC Mickey Joseph in Week 5. Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Lincoln. The defense was able to limit the Hoosier offense through the air and on the ground. Now they face another B1G East team in Rutgers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'

Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana

No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2023 recruiting class: Where every B1G team ranks entering first week of October

2023 recruiting class is a phrase that B1G fans are still thinking about. We are almost halfway through the 2022 regular season. There has been some jumps in the rankings since September. Ohio State has moved up after having the No. 6 overall class last month. On the other hand, some teams have not gained much ground on the recruiting trail.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5

Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Leinart gives his top performers following an exciting Week 5

Following an action packed Week 5, Fox Sports’ Matt Leinart gave his top performances of the weekend. At No. 1, Leinart had TCU’s Max Duggan. The quarterback went off in the upset win over Oklahoma with 418 total yards and 5 total touchdowns. The Horned Frogs have submitted themselves as a team to be talked about with yet another big win.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy