CBS Sports expert releases early list of candidates for Wisconsin head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin football is officially without a head coach after Paul Chryst was let go. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave out his list of some candidates who should be considered for the job. Kansas HC Lance Leipold seems to be one of the favorites among fans and certain media members....
ESPN’s SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 6
The college football season is rolling into Week 6, and ESPN’s SP+ has provided some score predictions for every game on the slate!. Coming out of Week 5, the divisional races remain muddled on both sides of the B1G, albeit for entirely different reasons. A trio of undefeated squads headlines the East while the West is a muddled mess of mediocrity.
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
Wisconsin football: 3 things we didn't like and liked from the Badgers' loss to Illinois
It was the least competitive game in Big Ten play this weekend. Surprisingly so. Illinois departed Madison with a 34-10 victory against Wisconsin on Saturday for its first win in 20 years at Camp Randall Stadium. To make matters more humiliating for Wisconsin, 2nd-year Illini coach Bret Bielema got a...
Mickey Joseph names Nebraska's 'emotional leader' following win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph picked up his first win as Nebraska’s interim Head Coach last Saturday against Indiana. On Monday, the acting head coach named the team’s emotional leader, noting he likes to celebrate big after a big play such as a sack. It’s hard to get hyped up after...
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Nebraska-Rutgers showdown in Week 6
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will be the winner of Nebraska-Rutgers. The Cornhuskers got their first win under interim HC Mickey Joseph in Week 5. Nebraska is coming off a 35-21 win over Indiana in Lincoln. The defense was able to limit the Hoosier offense through the air and on the ground. Now they face another B1G East team in Rutgers.
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana
No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
Kirk Herbstreit has a surprising new No. 1 in updated top 4 after Week 5
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top 4 after the impact of Week 5 of the 2022 season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. It is not a surprise to see Herbstreit give more love...
2023 recruiting class: Where every B1G team ranks entering first week of October
2023 recruiting class is a phrase that B1G fans are still thinking about. We are almost halfway through the 2022 regular season. There has been some jumps in the rankings since September. Ohio State has moved up after having the No. 6 overall class last month. On the other hand, some teams have not gained much ground on the recruiting trail.
James Brown, 4-star C via class of 2024, sets official visits to 2 B1G programs
James Brown is one of the top center prospects for college basketball via the 2024 recruiting class. Brown has also set his list of official visits for the fall with a pair of B1G programs on the list. According to Jake Weingarten with Stockrisers, Brown has 4 official visits planned...
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
Matt Leinart gives his top performers following an exciting Week 5
Following an action packed Week 5, Fox Sports’ Matt Leinart gave his top performances of the weekend. At No. 1, Leinart had TCU’s Max Duggan. The quarterback went off in the upset win over Oklahoma with 418 total yards and 5 total touchdowns. The Horned Frogs have submitted themselves as a team to be talked about with yet another big win.
