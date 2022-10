New Richmond’s Andrew Trandahl carries the ball during a game against Eau Claire Memorial on Sept. 3, 2021, at Carson Park. Photo by Branden Nall

New Richmond broke a 7-7 tie on Andrew Trandahl's touchdown run in the second quarter and held on for a 24-21 victory over Menomonie on Friday at Williams Stadium.

The Tigers took an early lead on Catcher Langeness' touchdown run, but Menomonie answered later in the first quarter. Treysen Witt threw a nine-yard touchdown to Steele Schaefer in the first quarter for the Mustangs.