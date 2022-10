After how the last week has gone, Sunday’s game could have been just the most recent in a string of disappointing games to end the season. Instead, the Colorado Rockies saw their starter pitch like an ace, their bullpen work out of a jam, and their offense show up at opportune times to collect a 4-1 victory in Los Angeles. Boy, imagine if they always played like this, huh?

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO