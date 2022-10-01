Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Everything you need to know about the Odessa vs. Permian football game
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers will face the Odessa Bronchos on Friday, October 7th at Ratliff Stadium. Whether you are representing red or black, CBS7 has all the information you need to know before attending the cross-town rival game. Tickets for the game will only be sold online...
cbs7.com
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
cbs7.com
UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms. The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for...
UTPB women’s soccer coach suspended amid investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, the University said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Doley. “As a […]
cbs7.com
UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic...
cbs7.com
An XP league is coming soon to benefit children and young adults
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Soon kids aged 7-17 will have an XP league in Midland. This new facility will offer pro gamer trainings by certified coaches, and a place to do physical activities with your teammates after practice. The new Esports league will focus on teaching youths about training like a...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD seeks community involvement in search for new superintendent
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD’s search for its next superintendent is underway, and the district is encouraging members of the community to share their feedback by taking a survey that will help in the search and hiring process. The Midland ISD board of trustees has selected Dr. Ann Dixon...
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November
BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
cbs7.com
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
Best Places To Grab Some Tacos In Midland/Odessa On National Taco Day!
Happy National Taco Day! Can I tell you right now that I have never met a taco I didn't like? Is it safe to say that tacos are man's best friend? Like dogs are too but tacos are a super tight close second. I have also never met or spoken to a person who does not like tacos. That would be the end of that if I ever did. Who can be friends with someone who doesn't love tacos? I mean, statistically, we eat over 4.5 million tacos every year!
MySanAntonio
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
cbs7.com
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
yourbasin.com
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
cbs7.com
MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX
Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
cbs7.com
Midland Parks and Recreation invites local businesses, churches and organizations to partcipate in Halloweenfest
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland, Parks & Recreation Department is inviting local businesses, churches, and organizations to participate in the 10th Annual Halloweenfest to help promote a free and safe Halloween. “Booth” space is available and is a great way to promote your business or organization and...
cbs7.com
Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
