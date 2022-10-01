ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US captives ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from Ukraine

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAdAE_0iHhLpoj00

Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a US military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.

His hands were bound. His head was covered by a plastic bag, and the packing tape holding it in place was secured so tightly it caused welts on his forehead. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards.

“For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Associated Press in an interview Friday.

“The mental and emotional torture of those last 24 hours in captivity, that was the worst,” he said.

Drueke, 40, is healing: The swelling is going down on his head and he’s trying to regain some of the 30 pounds he figures he lost eating a poor diet. But awful memories remain, and he’s unsure what comes next aside from trying to focus attention on fellow prisoners who remain in Russian hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErExw_0iHhLpoj00
Alex Drueke joined the US Army Reserve following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
AP

“The war has not ended,” he said, speaking at the home he shares with his mother and other relatives in Tuscaloosa.

Drueke and Huynh , a 27-year-old fellow military veteran from Alabama, were among hundreds of Americans who went to Ukraine early on to help in the fight against Russia.

On June 9, they were captured during what Drueke described as a reconnaissance mission associated with Ukraine’s international legion, composed of foreign volunteers.

“Everyone else managed to make it back to the base safe,” he said.

Russian soldiers took the two men to their camp, and then into Russia for “intensive interrogation.” While declining to go into specifics, Drueke said the treatment was brutal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KClOc_0iHhLpoj00
Alex Drueke was 1 of 10 men released in a deal brokered by Saudi Arabia on Sept. 21.
AP

“Every one of our human rights were violated,” he said. “We were tortured.”

The men were taken back to Ukraine to a “black site” in Donetsk for nearly a month of additional interrogation, he said. They were eventually taken to an isolation cellblock within a former Ukrainian prison. There, Drueke and Huynh were forced to record propaganda statements for a Russian video camera with soldiers in the room.

“On the positive side, there were times they would put us in a closet, bound and blindfolded … while they were waiting for whatever reporter to show up, and it gave Andy and I just a few seconds to whisper things back and forth to check in on each other,” he said. “It was the first time we had talked in weeks at that point.”

see also
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjCie_0iHhLpoj00 ukraine war Biden warns Putin US will defend ‘every inch’ of NATO land after Ukraine annexation

Eventually, after weeks of confinement that included multiple threats, it became apparent that something — either a release, a prison transfer or execution — was in the works, said Drueke, who joined the US Army Reserve after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and served two tours in Iraq.

“We knew something was happening because our normal routine was being skewed and they were having us clear all of our personal stuff out of the cell,” he said.

But even then, the mental torture continued, he said. “One of the guards said a couple of times, ‘I’m pretty sure you guys are getting executed,’” he said.

Instead, they were part of a group of 10 men who were released Sept. 21 in a deal brokered by Saudi Arabia. The others who were released with them were from Croatia, Morocco, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

No one relaxed until the plane was in the air and an official from Saudi Arabia explained what was happening, he said. Landing in New York after a flight from Saudi Arabia, Drueke said he and Huynh were met by a Homeland Security official from an office that investigates war crimes.

Press aides with Homeland Security didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment, but the U.N. human rights investigators have said Ukrainian prisoners of war appear to be facing “systematic” mistreatment by Russian captors that includes torture.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin attacks Kyiv city with Kamikaze drone amid southern advance

Russia has lashed out with a Kamikaze drone strike in the heart of Ukraine’s Kyiv oblast this morning, according to the regional governor.The drone attack on Bila Tserkva city damaged some infrastructure and started a fire, with one person injured, Kyiv’s governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation. Dozens of settlements have already...
MILITARY
AFP

Indonesian president visits city where stadium stampede killed 131 people

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived on Wednesday in the city of Malang, where a stadium stampede killed at least 131 people in one of the deadliest disasters in football history. The Malang police chief was replaced Monday, nine officers were suspended and 19 others were put under investigation over the disaster in the stadium, according to police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Suella Braverman sparks new government row after calling for UK to quit ECHR

Home secretary Suella Braverman has sparked a new government row after calling for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).The cabinet minister said Britain should “ultimately” leave the landmark convention, though she said it was her personal view and acknowledged it was not government policy.A senior government source poured scorn on her freelancing efforts, amid a series of chaotic rows within Liz Truss’s government at the Tory conference.“As Suella acknowledged, her personal views are contrary to government policy and if she wishes to make those views known within government she should do so in a...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy