T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Issues TCU Public Reprimand and Fine for Field Storming Incident
After defeating Oklahoma 55-24 on Saturday, TCU fans stormed the field in celebration directly following the conclusion of the game. The Big 12 Conference has announced a public reprimand and fine of TCU following the incident, according to a Big 12 press release on Monday. In accordance with the Big...
peoplenewspapers.com
Annual Red River Singoff Returns for Another Battle
The Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma is one of the biggest football games of the year for residents of Texas and Oklahoma, but this game is not the only competition that these two colleges will be facing the weekend of Oct. 7.
Texas football vs. OU: 4 bold predictions for an unpredictable Red River
The highly anticipated matchup between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game is now just a few days away. On Oct. 8, Texas will face Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to go for a win in Red River for the first time since 2018.
Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma
Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
dallasexpress.com
Major Financial Firm Moves to Downtown Dallas
A commercial real estate finance firm has signed a new lease in downtown Dallas. Lument, a New York-based company, will be moving its Dallas offices from Uptown near the Crescent into the Plaza of the Americas, near its parent company, Orix USA, which has offices in the Trammell Crow Center on Ross Avenue.
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
fox4news.com
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)
The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
peoplenewspapers.com
African American Museum Hosts Carroll Harris Simms Art Competition, Exhibit
The African American Museum, Dallas is hosting “Best in Show – Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition,” featuring a selection of award-winning works from 1976-2021 until Dec. 1. The free exhibit is located in historic Fair Park at 3536 Grand Ave. in Dallas. This...
peoplenewspapers.com
Schooling Doesn’t End at Retirement
Communities provide residents with lifelong learning opportunities. Children in Texas are not the only ones taking new classes this fall. Their grandparents and great-grandparents are joining in the fun. To reduce cognitive decline and increase social engagement amongst their residents, such Dallas retirement communities as CC Young, Juniper Village at...
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
peoplenewspapers.com
White Rock Lake Foundation to Hold Inaugural Gala
WRLF is a 501(c)(3) foundation devoted to presenting the case for the maintenance and improvement of White Rock Lake, which is also known as The Jewel of Dallas. The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. and will consist of celebration, fundraising, and entertainment. “We can’t wait to...
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
ketr.org
Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape
The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
