Missing teeth need to be replaced, and not just so your smile can look good again. After losing a tooth, the supporting bone tissue starts to resorb and deteriorate. Because teeth maintain jawbone density, losing a tooth can leave you with lost bone mass in your jaw as well as affect how you speak and eat. Missing teeth can also keep you from eating the healthy food your body needs at the cost of your overall health.

FRISCO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO