Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine/KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, taking back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed.
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered.
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. The documents were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. The move comes as Moscow's war in Ukraine has entered a new, more dangerous phase. Russia faces mounting setbacks on...
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test.
RELATED PEOPLE
EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday - Borrell
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
ESPN
United States captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will have role with Ryder Cup team
ROME -- Whether Tiger Woods makes it to Italy or not for next year's Ryder Cup, he'll be an integral member of the U.S. team, captain Zach Johnson said Tuesday at the year-to-go ceremonies. "Given who he is and what he's all about, I can tell you right now, I...
GOLF・
Ethiopia's Tigray leader invited to peace talks in S. Africa
The leader of Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world's most overlooked wars
Power back in Bangladesh after grid failure causes blackout
Electricity supply across Bangladesh has been restored after the South Asian country plunged into a blackout following the failure of its national power grid
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant as profits drop; as Gordon Brown urges close scrutiny of shadow banking
Comments / 0