LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama understands why some compare him to other players, especially very tall ones who can shoot. He would rather end up carving his own path. In an interview with The Associated Press, the French teen who is generally considered the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft says he wants to be “one of one” and prides himself on being unique. He plays two games in the U.S. this week when his Metropolitans 92 team from France meets the G League Ignite near Las Vegas.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO