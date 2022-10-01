Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Launch Crypto Office in New Zealand
Globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange Binance opened an office in New Zealand after it received approval to operate as a financial service provider in the region. Binance New Zealand kicked off with authorization received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) on September 10th. Accordingly, New Zealanders who are...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Speed, low cost, and ease of use make Solana a great cryptocurrency today.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity strikes 5,000 BTC
Bear markets are for building out capacity on the layer-2 Lightning Network. Despite macroeconomic headwinds and sluggish price action, the Lightning Network, the layer-2 payments solution fo Bitcoin (BTC), continues to flourish. The Bitcoin Lightning Network reached a milestone capacity of 5,000 BTC ($96 million). In effect, more and more...
Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
cryptopotato.com
These Crypto Executives Have Stepped Down Since the Market Crash in May
A surprising number of crypto chief executives from top companies have resigned from their positions since the market crash in May. Change is in the air as the crypto space continues to see top executives step down from their roles amid the market crisis that stemmed from the Terra Luna fiasco and the Federal Reserve’s continuous interest rate hike, which negatively impacted the global financial market.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Ethereum Merge, and Shiba Inu’s ShibaVerse: Why Crypto Enthusiasts Must Watch Out for Them
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market, drawing the interest of crypto enthusiasts. This comes at a time when altcoin leader Ethereum (ETH) is close to dropping its 2.0 upgrade, the “Ethereum Merge.”. Also, meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues its steady transformation...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of October 3
Last week, the crypto market had a fairly uneventful time. Prices have largely stayed within the same window that they have been for a few weeks, and Bitcoin (BTC) stays under the $20,000 mark. Investors are worried about the near-term future of the market, as fears of a recession and a poor 2023 are high on the minds of many.
kalkinemedia.com
What might become of Bitcoin by year 2030?
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency world as it has the largest share in the total market cap of the sector. Many countries are contemplating new and clearly defined regulations for Bitcoin and altcoins, which might add at least some stability to the sector. It is also possible that...
cryptopotato.com
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Believes Buying Bitcoin Now Will Make You Smile Later
Although he asserted that BTC, gold, and silver prices could further fall, Kiyosaki outlined why people should invest in them now. The author of the best-seller believes the US Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, which will ultimately push the prices of BTC, gold, and silver down even more.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Expands Crypto Trading Operations to Pacific Ocean Country of 5,000,000
Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, is opening its doors to serve crypto enthusiasts residing in an island country located in the Pacific Ocean. According to a new blog post, the exchange says it has successfully registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand and officially launched “Binance New Zealand.”
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
cryptopotato.com
Block’s TBD Partners With Circle to Create Global Fiat-Crypto Bridges
TBD – a Bitcoin-focused wing of Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block – has partnered with Circle to help expand on and off ramps between the worlds of crypto and fiat. The teams intend to bolster some of crypto’s premiere real-world use cases, from cross-border remittances to stablecoin self-custody.
CoinDesk
Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
Crypto Price Check: Bank of England Action Could Affect Bitcoin: Analyst
The Bank of England's surprise move could have implications for the world's largest cryptocurrency, a crypto analyst said. The stock market rallied in the previous session after the U.K.'s central bank said it would carry out emergency purchases of U.K. government bonds in an effort to restore "orderly market conditions" amid a historic slide for the pound.
