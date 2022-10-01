ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 5 highlighted by the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Indianapolis...
NFL
College Football News

College Football Coaches, Job Openings & Deion: Cavalcade of Whimsy

The silliness of the college football coaching world, big job openings, and what to do with NIL money in the latest Cavalcade of Whimsy. Sorry if this column sucks, it’s not my fault …. It gained two rushing yards against the University of Illinois on Saturday and all it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Nebraska vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Friday, October 7. Record: Nebraska (2-3), Rutgers (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
College Football News

USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 5

Where are all the top teams in the Week 5 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. College Football Rankings: USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022 Week 5. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Roundup Week 5: Overrated, Underrated, What It All Means

College football Week 5 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated aspects to the weekend, and what it all means. – Michigan-Iowa final score Most Overrated Thing. – Utah is going to matter Most Underrated Thing. – Optics don’t matter What It All Means,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

NFL Predictions, Game Previews, Schedule, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the 2022 season highlighted by Dallas at the Rams, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, and Las Vegas at Kansas City. Results So Far. SU: 36-21-1, ATS: 28-27-3, Point Total: 32-25-1 –Week 5 NFL Expert Picks. Click on...
NFL
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 6

The early college football lines and odds for Week 6 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the college football lines for a huge week 6 and what should they be?. Every week I give my guess at what the lines will be without looking, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS

