LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The West Louisiana Forestry Festival will be kicking off on Oct. 5, 2022. The festival will run through Oct. 9. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Kids 5 and under as well as law enforcement, first responders, and active military as well as their families will be admitted for free.

LEESVILLE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO