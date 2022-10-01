Read full article on original website
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 6, discuss upcoming matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first half of the high school football season is over, but for most of our teams, district play starts in Week 6. To get ready for district play, KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below.
NSU aims to keep hot streak going on the road against E. Illinois
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With a win this Saturday on the road against Eastern Illinois, Northwestern State can celebrate a win for the third straight game for the first time since 2011. It has been a drastic turnaround for the Demons after what was a difficult three-game stretch to open...
Vote for the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the high school football season, it’s time for most of our schools to open up district play. With each school gearing up to start district 1-0, it’s time to reveal the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week. Vote in the poll...
Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye and Bolton as district play begins
St. Mary's Coach Aaron York
Grant's Coach Dillon Barrett
Menard's Coach James Charles
Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams
Northwood-Lena's Coach Tommy Moore
Will Kenny Rachal’s reinstatement at APD affect other officers’ rank, pay?
Coach Kevin Cook
Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The West Louisiana Forestry Festival will be kicking off on Oct. 5, 2022. The festival will run through Oct. 9. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Kids 5 and under as well as law enforcement, first responders, and active military as well as their families will be admitted for free.
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 2, 2022. Carlos Eduardo Hernandez, 20, Westlake: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Judy Stephanie Galicia, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Ramon Munoz-Becerra, 30,...
Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
LENA, La. (KALB) - In sports, athletes always play for a purpose. It could be to win a championship or to play for the name in front of the jersey, but Thursday night at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more. Proceeds from the Montgomery, Northwood-Lena game...
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been arrested on outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, was found in Aransas Pass, Texas, along with Brittain, on October 4. Phillips was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a...
