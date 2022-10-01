ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Amherst, MA
College Sports
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Ypsilanti, MI
Football
Amherst, MA
Football
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
City
Amherst, MA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
Amherst, MA
Sports
247Sports

Michigan Football Recruiting: Development driving Harbaugh's success

In the video embedded above, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong outlines how Michigan's player development under Jim Harbaugh has been one of the primary drivers of the team's success under their longtime head coach. Heading into the 2022 football season, Michigan has had an interesting spring and summer on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Crawford
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy