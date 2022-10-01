Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Related
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa fell to No. 4 Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fall to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: D. Eickholt: F. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished the day completing 21-of-31 passes for 246...
Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Michigan Football Recruiting: Development driving Harbaugh's success
In the video embedded above, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong outlines how Michigan's player development under Jim Harbaugh has been one of the primary drivers of the team's success under their longtime head coach. Heading into the 2022 football season, Michigan has had an interesting spring and summer on...
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa dropped its second game of the season on Saturday as it fell to Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged about the Hawkeyes' loss on Saturday. You...
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Comments / 0