In a new monthly column for ELLE, R. Eric Thomas sounds off on all things culture. Find out what to read, watch, listen to, and exhaustively talk about right here. Let me tell you about my Emily Dickinson wallpaper. When the Apple TV+ series Dickinson first came out, I watched it because I was interested in the subject—a pithy, funny reimagining of the teenage life of Emily Dickinson—and because I have sworn an oath to support all of Jane Krakowski’s many endeavors in this life and beyond. While I loved the show, of course, I became fixated on the wallpaper in the Dickinson home. Every wall in the foyer, parlor, staircase, and dining room was covered in the most ornate, Rococo period-appropriate paper. Like everything else about the show, the walls themselves, decorated by Marina Parker, seemed bolder and more vibrant than real life. I began to dream of bold, statement-making wallpaper. I’d shake my fist in rage at the boring ecru paint in my apartment. I’d go to dinner parties and say things like, “Why aren’t we wallpapering anymore? We used to be a proper society!”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO