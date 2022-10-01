Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos
Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Elle
You Can Now Rent Clothes Straight From The Archives Of London's Hottest Emerging Designers
New York has the edgy vibes, Milan brings the high-octane glamour and Paris boasts headline shows by Chanel, Balenciaga and Dior, but no one does fresh, young design talent quite like London Fashion Week. Between the BFC's Newgen cohort, Fashion East's incubator programme and all the off-schedule presentations, the LFW calendar is packed with hot new names each season – many of whom are already making waves on the international scene.
Elle
Dear Celebrities, It's Time To Start Investing In Beauty, Not Adding To It
As yet another celebrity skincare line drops into our Instagram feeds, a shift is starting to occur. Where once we welcomed an A-lister launching a beauty brand as a rare and exciting event; a way to access their go-to liquid lipstick or game-changing serum, now the mood is changing. SKKN, Rhode, S'Able, The Outset, AF94, Cosmoss, Le Domaine... the list of celebrity lines launched in 2022 alone is extensive. But, as with our post-noughties rejection of famous name fragrances in favour of lesser known, niche scents, has the over saturation of celebrity beauty lines led to its own downfall?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Kim Kardashian Has Very Strict Rules For Guests On Her $150 Million Private Jet
Riding on Kim Air is a little like being Spider-Man, in the whole 'with great power comes great responsibility' thing. And that policy is a no exceptions kind of thing. Kim Air, in case you don't know, is what Kim Kardashian calls her swanky, customised G650ER aircraft. Kardashian proudly showed...
Elle
The Launch: October’s Hottest Fashion Drops
Hear that? It’s the sound of your sweaters and coats rejoicing in the cold weather that’s suddenly swept in. There’s no time like the present to bust out the layers, switch from iced to hot lattes, and soak up the slim months of true fall before winter inevitably hits. If your wardrobe needs a refresh, or you’re looking to switch it up this fall, fear not. We’re rounding up all the best and brightest fashion news this month, kicking off with Kaia Gerber’s cozy and minimal collab with Zara. Keep an eye on this space as we round up the month’s hottest news.
‘Nobody can spell avocado!’ – the show that treats shopping lists as works of art
It all began in 2016 when Lucy Ireland Gray was standing outside her local Sainsbury’s in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire. “I spotted a scrap of paper on the pavement with an eye doodled on it,” she says. “Then I realised there were two sets of handwriting on it – someone had reused an envelope to make their shopping list. I became intrigued. Soon I started finding shopping lists all over the place.”
Elle
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elle
Shygirl On The Female Gaze, Desire And The Power Of London’s Queer Club Scene
The DJ, singer, and all-around multi-hyphenate Blane Muise has always relished challenging people’s expectations. It first began when she re-named herself Shygirl, a stage name that’s playful and subversive in equal measure. She took on the name like a new skin, moulding it in her own image. ‘I never want to feel shy in baring myself publicly,’ Shygirl reflects on the oppressive nature of shame. ‘If I’m truly happy with who I am, I should be able to show that to the world.’ For the musician, shyness isn’t about hiding, rather it’s about exposing her truth, and refusing to play along with other people’s power games.
Elle
Your Kohl’s Shopping Guide to Day-to-Night Dressing
Does it seem like life just got busier? Suddenly schedules are booked with days that can take you from work to drinks to late dinners. As fun as it may be to say yes to everything, it does lead to a problem: What do you wear when plans that take you out of your house and away from your computer start before 9 A.M. and end after 9 P.M.?
Elle
I’m in My Costume Era
In a new monthly column for ELLE, R. Eric Thomas sounds off on all things culture. Find out what to read, watch, listen to, and exhaustively talk about right here. Let me tell you about my Emily Dickinson wallpaper. When the Apple TV+ series Dickinson first came out, I watched it because I was interested in the subject—a pithy, funny reimagining of the teenage life of Emily Dickinson—and because I have sworn an oath to support all of Jane Krakowski’s many endeavors in this life and beyond. While I loved the show, of course, I became fixated on the wallpaper in the Dickinson home. Every wall in the foyer, parlor, staircase, and dining room was covered in the most ornate, Rococo period-appropriate paper. Like everything else about the show, the walls themselves, decorated by Marina Parker, seemed bolder and more vibrant than real life. I began to dream of bold, statement-making wallpaper. I’d shake my fist in rage at the boring ecru paint in my apartment. I’d go to dinner parties and say things like, “Why aren’t we wallpapering anymore? We used to be a proper society!”
Elle
Michelle Zauner Never Gets Recognized in H Mart
Despite writing an entire book about H Mart, Michelle Zauner remains largely unbothered whenever she shops at the Asian supermarket chain (which is very frequently). “They definitely don’t care,” she says over the phone. “It’s humbling.” Though the musician and writer, who performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast, can procure groceries in relative peace, total obscurity may be fleeting. Since releasing Crying in H Mart, a memoir that explores her complicated relationship with her late mother, in April 2021, Zauner’s star has catapulted: She’s currently touring with Florence + the Machine and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, building her name on the festival circuit, and working on a film adaptation of her bestseller.
Comments / 0